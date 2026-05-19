gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,899 members

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to the media after two days of meetings with a Chinese delegation, in Paris, France March 16, 2026

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to the media after two days of meetings with a Chinese delegation, in Paris, France March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

U.S. Extends Russian Oil Waiver Through June as Oil Markets Tighten

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 19, 2026

The U.S. Treasury Department has extended its temporary sanctions wind-down authorization for Russian oil cargoes already at sea, issuing a new general license that keeps qualifying shipments flowing through mid-June as the Strait of Hormuz crisis continues tightening global energy markets.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday issued Russia-related General License 134C, authorizing transactions necessary for the sale, delivery, or offloading of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels on or before April 17, 2026. The authorization remains valid through 12:01 a.m. EDT on June 17, 2026. 

The new authorization replaces and supersedes General License 134B, which expired on May 16. 

Importantly, the new license does not materially expand or tighten the previous framework. Instead, it largely rolls over the same authorization structure established under GL 134B while extending the expiration date another 30 days.

The license applies only to Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded before the April 17 cutoff date and does not authorize new Russian oil trade. 

The authorization also explicitly covers cargoes carried aboard vessels blocked under U.S. sanctions authorities, provided the oil was loaded before the cutoff deadline. 

OFAC said authorized activities include transactions “ordinarily incident and necessary” to complete qualifying voyages, including shipping, insurance, bunkering, vessel management, crewing, piloting, registration, flagging, classification, and salvage services. Emergency repairs, safe anchoring, environmental mitigation, and crew safety operations are also permitted under the authorization. 

The license maintains strict restrictions involving Iran and other sanctioned jurisdictions.

Specifically, GL 134C does not authorize transactions involving persons or entities tied to Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. It also preserves prohibitions on Iranian-origin goods, services, and dealings involving the Government of Iran outside the limited scope of the authorization. 

The extension confirms the Trump administration is continuing what has effectively become a rolling series of temporary “wind-down” authorizations first introduced in March as disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz crisis intensified pressure on global crude supplies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly previewed the move Sunday, saying the administration was issuing a temporary 30-day license to help “the most vulnerable nations” access Russian oil currently stranded at sea.

The administration has repeatedly framed the policy as a market stabilization measure rather than broad sanctions relief for Moscow. Treasury officials have argued the licenses are intended to allow already-loaded cargoes to clear the market while minimizing further supply disruptions during the Gulf crisis.

The latest extension comes as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains sharply below normal levels and energy-import dependent nations continue lobbying Washington for flexibility on Russian crude purchases amid tightening physical oil inventories and rising freight and insurance costs.

Tags:

Iran conflict
Russian Sanctions
sanctions
strait of hormuz
trump administration

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,899 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

EUNAVFOR warship escorts a containership in the Red Sea as part of the EU's Operation ASPIDES
News

NATO Weighing Hormuz Mission If Strait Crisis Drags Into Summer

NATO is discussing the possibility of helping ships pass through the blocked Strait of Hormuz if the waterway isn’t reopened by early July, according to a senior official in the military alliance.

25 minutes ago
Total Views: 116
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump National Doral Miami in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 9, 2026
News

Trump Says Iran Strike Called Off After Gulf Allies Appealed

(Bloomberg) — US President Donald Trump said he held off on a new bombardment of Iran planned for Tuesday at the request of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf allies,...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 230
Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports against M/T Stream after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port,
News

U.S. Targets 19 Tankers, Shadow Banks in Major New Iran Sanctions Crackdown

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled one of its broadest sanctions actions yet under its “Economic Fury” campaign, targeting more than 50 companies, individuals, and vessels tied to Iran’s shadow...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 334