EUNAVFOR Secures Release of Hijacked Yemeni Fishing Vessel Off Somalia’s Coast

European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA has secured the release of the Yemeni fishing vessel AL NAJMA following its hijacking off the northern coast of Puntland, Somalia.

The incident, which occurred on February 8th and was classified as an armed robbery at sea due to its location within territorial waters, marks another chapter in the ongoing resurgence of Somali piracy that began in November 2023.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA deployed naval and air assets to conduct an intensive search operation, with helicopter support playing a crucial role in the vessel’s release. Upon locating the dhow near the Somali coast, forces boarded the vessel to ensure the safety of the 12 crew members, all of whom were found unharmed.

“The immediate presence of ATALANTA forces in the area, especially the helicopter, was decisive in the fishing vessel liberation,” stated EUNAVFOR.

The operation highlighted the effectiveness of regional maritime security cooperation, with significant coordination between Somali forces, Yemeni Coast Guard, and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). The Japanese Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircraft provided additional support during the operation.

Following the vessel’s release, the ATALANTA boarding team documented evidence while investigating the incident. The pirates had stolen personal items and two skiffs before abandoning the vessel. EUNAVFOR forces also provided technical assistance when the dhow experienced engine problems.

This incident occurs amid increasing maritime security concerns in the region. Operation ATALANTA has documented numerous incidents in the Somali Basin and Gulf of Aden throughout 2024, including four merchant vessel boardings and two significant hijackings. In January 2025, a Chinese fishing vessel was similarly hijacked off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast before being released.

Maritime security experts have noted that pirates often utilize hijacked dhows as “mother ships” to extend their operational range, enabling attacks hundreds of miles into the Indian Ocean. Security analysts are particularly concerned about the impact of successful ransom payments, suggesting these could incentivize further attacks on commercial vessels.

In response to these ongoing threats, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA strongly encourages merchant and vulnerable vessels to register with the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean’s (MSCIO) Voluntary Registration Scheme. This registration enables more effective monitoring and response capabilities by ATALANTA forces and their partners.