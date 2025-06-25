gCaptain-logo
Cheniere Expands LNG Capacity with Investment Decision in Corpus Christi Facility

Cheniere's 1000th cargo on the vessel Hoegh Galleon, January 26, 2020. Photo: Business Wire

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 277
June 25, 2025

Cheniere Energy, the leading U.S. LNG producer and exporter, has announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 and Debottlenecking Project, significantly expanding the company’s liquefied natural gas production capabilities.

The expansion project, requiring an estimated $3 billion investment, will add approximately 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG capacity, growing Cheniere’s brownfield LNG platform by more than 10% to exceed 60 mtpa by 2028. The company reports that over 90% of this expanded capacity is already secured through long-term contracts.

Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO, called the decision “an important milestone for Cheniere as we continue to accretively grow our world-class infrastructure platform to over 60 mtpa.”

“We expect CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9 to be executed seamlessly with Corpus Christi Stage 3, where Train 1 achieved Substantial Completion in March, and Train 2 achieved first LNG production this month,” Fusco added. “We look forward to bringing this much needed new LNG supply to market safely, on time and on budget.”

The Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 project is being constructed adjacent to the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project and will consist of two midscale trains with total liquefaction capacity exceeding 3 million tonnes per annum. Upon completion, together with expected debottlenecking and CCL Stage 3, the Corpus Christi LNG terminal is projected to reach over 30 mtpa in total liquefaction capacity later this decade.

Beyond this project, Cheniere is developing additional brownfield liquefaction capacity expansions at both its Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass terminals. These expansions are expected to be implemented in phases, beginning with single-train expansions at each site, potentially growing Cheniere’s LNG platform to approximately 75 mtpa by the early 2030s.

On the financial front, Cheniere plans to increase its annualized dividend by more than 10%, from $2.00 to $2.22 per common share starting in the third quarter of 2025. The company expects to generate over $25 billion in available cash through 2030, which it plans to allocate toward growth initiatives, share repurchases, balance sheet management, and dividends.

Zach Davis, Cheniere’s Executive Vice President and CFO, attributed the improved outlook to “Cheniere’s operational excellence program and continuous efforts to economically debottleneck and optimize our business.”

Cheniere Energy currently operates one of the largest liquefaction platforms globally, with facilities at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company currently has over 46 mtpa of LNG production capacity in operation with an additional approximately 13 mtpa of expected production capacity under construction.

cheniere
corpus christi
us lng exports
