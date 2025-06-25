IMO Launches #MyHarassmentFreeShip Campaign on Day of the Seafarer 2025

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) marked the Day of the Seafarer today with a powerful campaign targeting harassment in the maritime industry. This year’s theme, “#MyHarassmentFreeShip,” focuses on eliminating bullying and harassment at sea while promoting dignity, safety, and inclusion aboard vessels worldwide.
“Seafarers form a remarkable global workforce that calls ships their place of work. It is a unique, exciting and demanding environment—one that must be free from violence and harassment,” said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.
The campaign aims to raise awareness about harassment at sea, promote zero-tolerance policies, encourage reporting through accessible channels, and equip seafarers with necessary support and training.
In a significant policy development, the IMO has amended the STCW Code to require mandatory training on harassment prevention beginning January 1, 2026. This change, adopted in 2024, represents a major step toward strengthening protections for maritime workers.
The initiative has gained support from seafarer social media influencers with substantial followings. Romeeta Bundela, a 2nd Electro Technical Officer at Carnival Cruises, stated: “There should be ZERO tolerance for abuse. Every seafarer deserves respect”.
A key component of this year’s campaign is an Interactive World Map showing reporting channels, national policies, and support systems by flag state, designed to help seafarers access assistance globally.
“Seafarers keep global trade flowing – delivering food, medicine, and vital goods around the world. Their work is essential to our lives and economies. Yet too often, their rights are denied, and their safety is put at risk,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message.
The Day of the Seafarer was established in 2010 during the Manila Diplomatic Conference to recognize seafarers’ contributions to international trade and the global economy. The UN-recognized observance encourages governments, shipping organizations, and all maritime stakeholders to promote the day meaningfully.
June 23, 2025
Total Views: 1015
