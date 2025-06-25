gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,348 members

Day of the Seafarer 2025 banner

IMO Launches #MyHarassmentFreeShip Campaign on Day of the Seafarer 2025

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 25, 2025

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) marked the Day of the Seafarer today with a powerful campaign targeting harassment in the maritime industry. This year’s theme, “#MyHarassmentFreeShip,” focuses on eliminating bullying and harassment at sea while promoting dignity, safety, and inclusion aboard vessels worldwide.

“Seafarers form a remarkable global workforce that calls ships their place of work. It is a unique, exciting and demanding environment—one that must be free from violence and harassment,” said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about harassment at sea, promote zero-tolerance policies, encourage reporting through accessible channels, and equip seafarers with necessary support and training.

In a significant policy development, the IMO has amended the STCW Code to require mandatory training on harassment prevention beginning January 1, 2026. This change, adopted in 2024, represents a major step toward strengthening protections for maritime workers.

The initiative has gained support from seafarer social media influencers with substantial followings. Romeeta Bundela, a 2nd Electro Technical Officer at Carnival Cruises, stated: “There should be ZERO tolerance for abuse. Every seafarer deserves respect”.

A key component of this year’s campaign is an Interactive World Map showing reporting channels, national policies, and support systems by flag state, designed to help seafarers access assistance globally.

“Seafarers keep global trade flowing – delivering food, medicine, and vital goods around the world. Their work is essential to our lives and economies. Yet too often, their rights are denied, and their safety is put at risk,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message.

The Day of the Seafarer was established in 2010 during the Manila Diplomatic Conference to recognize seafarers’ contributions to international trade and the global economy. The UN-recognized observance encourages governments, shipping organizations, and all maritime stakeholders to promote the day meaningfully.

Tags:

day of the seafarer
IMO
seafarers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,348 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
News

EU’s 18th Sanctions Package Faces Central European Roadblock

European Union diplomats said they expect to reach a deal during an EU summit this week on an 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which Slovakia and Hungary are using as a bargaining chip for concessions on Russian energy.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 360
Israel and Iran Halt Attacks Following Trump’s Push for Ceasefire
News

Israel and Iran Halt Attacks Following Trump’s Push for Ceasefire

Israel and Iran appeared to be honoring a ceasefire agreement unexpectedly announced by US President Donald Trump overnight, after the American leader reacted angrily to early breaches of the deal by both sides.

June 24, 2025
Total Views: 613
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo
News

Opinion: Iran Oil Doomsday in Hormuz May be More Fear Than Reality

U.S. strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites represent a meaningful escalation of the Middle East conflict that could lead Tehran to disrupt vital exports of oil and gas from the region, sparking a surge in energy prices. But history tells us that any disruption would likely be short-lived.

June 23, 2025
Total Views: 1015