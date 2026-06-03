gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,428 members

Artist's rendering of Delfin LNG's floating LNG export facility and LNG carrier operating offshore in the Gulf of America, with support vessels alongside the floating liquefaction platform.

A rendering of Delfin LNG's floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility offshore Louisiana. The project will utilize floating liquefaction technology to export LNG from a deepwater port located approximately 40 miles off the U.S. Gulf Coast. Credit: Delfin LNG

Delfin Approves $5 Billion Floating LNG Export Project Off Louisiana Coast

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 3, 2026

Backed by BlackRock’s GIP, MOL and Vitol, the Louisiana offshore project would become America’s first floating LNG export facility and the world’s largest FLNG development.

Delfin Midstream has reached a major milestone in the development of America’s first offshore LNG export terminal, announcing a final investment decision (FID) for the first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel planned for deployment off the Louisiana coast.

The company said Wednesday that Delfin FLNG 1 will have an export capacity of 4.4 million tonnes per year, making it not only the first floating LNG export facility in U.S. waters but also the largest FLNG project of its kind globally.

The decision unlocks approximately $5 billion of investment for the project’s first phase and comes just over a year after federal regulators cleared the way for development.

A consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), now part of BlackRock, has agreed to invest in the project alongside existing Delfin investors including Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Vitol, and Diameter Capital Partners.

“Securing FID for our first FLNG vessel is a groundbreaking milestone not only for Delfin, but also for global energy security,” Delfin CEO Dudley Poston said. He added that the project would support U.S. energy exports while advancing what he described as American “energy and maritime dominance.”

The announcement marks a major step forward for a project that has been more than a decade in the making.

In March 2025, the U.S. Maritime Administration granted Delfin LNG a deepwater port license for what became the first offshore LNG export terminal approved in U.S. history. The project, located roughly 40 miles offshore Louisiana, received authorization to utilize up to three FLNG vessels with a combined export capacity of 13.2 million tonnes annually.

Unlike traditional shore-based export terminals, Delfin’s development relies on floating liquefaction vessels connected to existing offshore pipeline infrastructure, reducing the need for extensive new onshore construction.

The first vessel is backed by long-term LNG sales agreements with several major energy companies, including Vitol, Expand Energy, Centrica, and Gunvor, according to Delfin. The company also said it has executed construction contracts with Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch.

MOL President and CEO Jotaro Tamura said the Japanese shipping giant intends to leverage its offshore and floating facility expertise to support the project.

Vitol’s Americas chief executive Ben Marshall described the investment as an opportunity to deliver “reliable, cost-competitive American energy to global markets.”

Delfin expects the first FLNG vessel to begin LNG production in 2030 and said it will continue advancing plans for second and third floating liquefaction vessels over the coming year.

Tags:

Delfin FLNG project
MOL
us lng exports

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,428 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Cheniere's 1000th cargo on the vessel Hoegh Galleon, January 26, 2020
News

Cheniere Moves Ahead With Sabine Pass LNG Expansion

Cheniere Energy Partners has taken a key step toward expanding its flagship Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana, signing an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel for the...

May 28, 2026
Total Views: 563
blue lng carrier at sea
News

$13 Billion Commonwealth LNG Project Gets Green Light in Louisiana

Caturus announced Friday it has reached final investment decision (FID) on the long-delayed 9.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Commonwealth LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, backed by $9.75 billion in project...

May 15, 2026
Total Views: 1059
An LNG carrier departs the Golden Pass LNG terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas, escorted by tugboats in a ceremonial water salute as the project ships its inaugural export cargo
News

Golden Pass Ships First LNG Cargo, Launching Major New U.S. Export Supply

The departure of the first export cargo from the Golden Pass LNG terminal marks the formal entry of one of America’s largest new liquefied natural gas projects into global trade,...

April 23, 2026
Total Views: 695