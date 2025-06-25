Maritime Partners Bets on Methanol-to-Hydrogen Tech with e1 Marine Acquisition

Maritime Partners, a privately held marine leasing and financing company, has acquired e1 Marine LLC, a move that positions the company at the forefront of hydrogen-powered solutions for the maritime sector.

The acquisition brings e1 Marine’s methanol-to-hydrogen generation technology under Maritime Partners’ umbrella, offering an alternative, cleaner fuel source for marine vessels. This technology, developed by Element 1 Corp., converts stored methanol into hydrogen onboard vessels.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Maritime Partners’ commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation,” said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners. “The integration of e1 Marine’s cutting-edge methanol-to-hydrogen technology with Maritime Partners’ extensive industry expertise promises to revolutionize marine power applications and pave the way for a greener future.”

Implementation of the technology is already in progress. In May, Maritime Partners signed a Design Basis Agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard for its M/V Hydrogen One towboat, a first-of-its-kind vessel utilizing this new technology.

The maritime industry has been actively seeking decarbonization solutions, and Maritime Partners believes this technology can significantly reduce emissions while increasing fueling efficiency.

“Maritime Partners is strongly committed to developing and utilizing sustainable, clean energy solutions, as the entire maritime industry continues to seek alternative fuel options that are cleaner, greener and more efficient,” said Dave Lee, Maritime Partners’ VP of Technology & Innovation. “The acquisition of e1 Marine and the development of Hydrogen One are integral parts of that ongoing commitment.”

Maritime Partners, founded in 2015, operates a managed fleet of approximately 1,900 vessels in the domestic Jones Act trade. The company specializes in maritime financing solutions and provides assets that transport essential commodities including agricultural products, chemicals, aggregates, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.