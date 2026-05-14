gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,110 members

TOTE's LNG-powered Isla Bella underway

TOTE's LNG-powered containership Isla Bella. Photo courtesy TOTE

Shipping’s $180 Billion Push Into Dual-Fuel Ships Shows No Signs of Slowing

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 14, 2026

The global liner shipping industry’s investment in alternative-fueled vessels continues to accelerate, with the combined fleet of dual-fuel containerships and vehicle carriers surpassing 1,200 vessels delivered or on order, according to new data released by the World Shipping Council.

The industry group’s latest Dual-Fuel Fleet Dashboard shows 440 dual-fuel vessels now operating worldwide as of March 2026, marking a 65% increase from a year earlier. Another 764 ships remain on order, bringing the combined delivered and contracted fleet to 1,204 vessels representing more than $180 billion in private-sector investment.

The latest figures highlight how container shipping continues leading the maritime industry’s energy transition despite lingering uncertainty surrounding future fuel availability, infrastructure buildout, and global emissions regulations.

According to the WSC, 78% of container ship orders are now dual-fuel capable, while vehicle carriers are moving even faster, with 94% of vessels on order designed to operate on alternative fuels. Across the broader global orderbook outside those segments, only 17% of ships on order are dual-fuel capable.

“These vessels are long-term investments built with flexibility in mind,” said Joe Kramek. “Ships built today will operate for decades, and the ability to operate on different fuel pathways helps reduce risk, strengthen energy security, and support more resilient global supply chains.”

The updated numbers build on momentum that accelerated through 2025 as container shipping emerged as one of the few major maritime sectors still aggressively ordering alternative-fuel tonnage despite broader weakness in global ship contracting activity.

Industry investment has remained heavily concentrated in LNG-capable vessels, particularly among container lines, though methanol-capable ships continue gaining market share as carriers position fleets for proposed International Maritime Organization emissions rules and increasing pressure from cargo owners to reduce supply-chain emissions.

The surge in dual-fuel ordering comes as the shipping industry faces mounting pressure to decarbonize while still confronting major uncertainty over which fuels will ultimately dominate the sector’s long-term transition away from conventional bunker fuel.

Many of the vessels now entering service are designed to operate initially on LNG or conventional marine fuel while maintaining the flexibility to transition toward renewable or near-zero carbon fuels as infrastructure and fuel availability improve over the coming decades.

The figures also underscore the widening divide emerging across global shipping markets. While liner operators and vehicle carrier companies continue committing heavily to dual-fuel tonnage, other sectors including tankers and bulk carriers have remained more cautious amid volatile freight markets, uncertain fuel economics, and unresolved regulatory questions.

For now, container shipping remains the clear driver of large-scale maritime decarbonization investment.

Tags:

alternative fuels
decarbonization
lng fuel

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,110 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) under construction at Hanwha Philly Shipyard
News

America’s Nuclear Shipping Revival Is About More Than Reactors

Sean Duffy’s MARAD initiative may look like another Trump-era energy dominance announcement, but beneath the politics lies a serious industrial question: can the United States build the regulatory, shipyard, insurance...

May 12, 2026
Total Views: 1650
smoke pollution coming from a container ship
News

IMO Climate Talks Stay Alive as Carbon Plan Survives U.S. Pushback at MEPC 84

The International Maritime Organization has kept its landmark shipping climate framework alive following a week of high-stakes negotiations in London, setting up a decisive endgame later this year after deep divisions again...

May 1, 2026
Total Views: 964
Opening of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 84th Session, April 27, 2026
News

IMO Carbon Plan for Shipping Faces Growing Revolt as U.S. Courts ‘Silent Majority’

The U.S. is intensifying its push against the International Maritime Organization’s proposed global carbon pricing regime, with Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Laura DiBella urging member states this week to consider alternatives to the stalled Net Zero Framework (NZF) during high-level talks in London.

April 30, 2026
Total Views: 1393