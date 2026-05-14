Container Spot Rates Surge as Carriers Layer Surcharges Ahead of Early Peak Season

Global container spot rates posted their sharpest weekly gain in months as carriers pushed through emergency surcharges and capacity cuts amid rising geopolitical disruption and signs of an early start to the peak shipping season.

According to the latest data from Drewry, the Drewry World Container Index (WCI) jumped 12% this week to $2,553 per 40-foot container, driven primarily by sharp increases on Transpacific and Asia-Europe trades.

The biggest gains came on routes from China to the United States, where carriers implemented Emergency Fuel Surcharges (EFS) and Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) as tighter vessel availability and rising operating costs continue to pressure the market.

Spot rates from Shanghai to New York climbed 14% week-over-week to $4,252 per FEU, while Shanghai to Los Angeles increased 10% to $3,357 per FEU.

Drewry said carriers continue to actively manage capacity on the Transpacific, with seven blank sailings scheduled for next week alone. Taiwan-based carrier Yang Ming Marine Transport has also announced a General Rate Increase (GRI) of $2,000 per FEU effective May 15.

Drewry expects additional rate increases in the coming week.

Asia-Europe routes also posted strong gains as carriers tightened capacity and pushed through higher Freight All Kinds (FAK) pricing. Shanghai-to-Genoa spot rates surged 20% to $3,701 per FEU, while Shanghai-to-Rotterdam increased 11% to $2,413 per FEU.

The consultancy said the Asia-Europe peak season appears to be starting earlier than usual as shippers accelerate cargo movements amid tightening vessel space and disruptions tied to the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea continues to weigh heavily on carrier planning and operational decisions. Shipping lines remain cautious on routing strategies as security concerns persist across key trade corridors.

Higher bunker prices, constrained vessel space, and ongoing carrier pricing actions—including EFS, PSS, GRI, and firmer FAK rates—continue to support freight levels despite relatively stable vessel movements overall.

Carriers are also relying on blank sailings and flexible capacity management to keep the market tight as demand rebounds heading into the summer shipping season.