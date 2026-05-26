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CMA CGM Grand Palais arrival in port

Photo courtesy CMA CGM

CMA CGM Warns Middle East Crisis Still Reshaping Global Trade

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 26, 2026

CMA CGM has reported “resilient” first-quarter 2026 results as the world’s third-largest container carrier navigated ongoing disruption tied to the Middle East crisis, volatile freight markets, and shifting global trade flows.

The Marseille-based shipping and logistics giant posted first-quarter revenue of $13.2 billion, essentially flat year-over-year, while EBITDA fell 31.6% to $2.1 billion as weaker freight markets and elevated operating costs weighed on profitability. 

“In an uncertain geopolitical context, the Group delivered resilient performance in the first quarter of 2026,” Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé said in a statement, pointing specifically to continued disruptions in the Middle East and global supply chains. 

The company said tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz forced it to redesign parts of its logistics network and implement “alternative multimodal corridors” to maintain cargo flows into Gulf countries as navigation constraints continued to impact shipping patterns. 

The comments underscore how the Hormuz crisis is increasingly becoming a structural issue for container shipping rather than a temporary disruption. Major carriers have spent months rerouting cargo, redesigning schedules, and adjusting inland logistics as security risks, insurance costs, and uncertainty over vessel access continue to reshape trade through the Gulf.

Despite the challenging environment, CMA CGM’s maritime volumes rose 1.5% year-over-year to 5.9 million TEUs. Maritime revenue, however, fell 8.5% to $8 billion as average revenue per container declined nearly 10% compared to the same period last year. EBITDA for the shipping division dropped sharply to $1.5 billion from $2.5 billion a year earlier. 

The company continued to expand aggressively across logistics, terminals, air cargo, and infrastructure during the quarter.

Among the most notable moves, CMA CGM launched its new “DAY 10” OCEAN Alliance network, covering 41 services across major East-West trades with a combined capacity of 5.3 million TEUs. The carrier also introduced new services linking Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and the U.S. West Coast. 

The group also pushed deeper into India, ordering six LNG-powered containerships from Cochin Shipyard while opening a new AI and digital R&D partnership with Capgemini. 

CMA CGM additionally finalized several strategic acquisitions during the quarter, including UK rail operator Freightliner and Italian heavy-lift specialist Fagioli through its CEVA Logistics arm. 

Meanwhile, the company’s diversification strategy continued to pay off.

Revenue from “other activities,” including terminals and air cargo, surged 59.1% to $1.3 billion, while EBITDA jumped 90% as port operations and aviation businesses helped offset weakness in ocean freight. 

The company said it remains cautious heading into the rest of 2026, warning that escalating Middle East tensions, rising oil prices, and evolving trade policies continue to cloud the outlook for global shipping markets. 

Tags:

CMA CGM
Container Shipping
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

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