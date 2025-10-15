CMA CGM Places Landmark Order for Six LNG-Powered Containerships in India

The CMA CGM Group has signed a letter of intent with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s largest state-owned shipbuilder, to build six dual-fuel LNG containerships in India, marking the first time a major international container shipping company has ordered LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard.

The newbuilds will each have a capacity of 1,700 TEUs and will be registered under the Indian flag. The vessels are designed to run on LNG and are ready for low-carbon fuels, supporting CMA CGM’s target to reach Net Zero Carbon by 2050. Cochin Shipyard will build the ships with technical cooperation from Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2031.

The order follows a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding between CSL and HD Hyundai signed in July. The agreement establishes long-term cooperation across multiple areas, including ship design, equipment support, and technical collaboration.

“I am pleased that CMA CGM is the first international shipping company to order LNG vessels built in India,” said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group. “This milestone reflects the trust we place in India’s industrial and technological capabilities and supports Prime Minister Modi’s ambition to make India a global shipbuilding power.”

The deal aligns with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, which aim to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.CMA CGM has deepened its commitment to India’s maritime sector by reflagging four vessels under the Indian registry in 2025 and recruiting 1,000 Indian seafarers by year’s end, with plans to hire an additional 500 in 2026.

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard, said CSL is “pleased that CMA CGM has chosen CSL to be part of this land mark initiative.” He added that the project is significant as CSL collaborates with “the largest shipbuilding group HD KSOE as the major partner, which further reinforces our commitment to bring the best in class solutions through partnerships, to serve clients across the globe.”

The project supports India’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, government initiatives to develop the country into a global maritime hub.

CMA CGM has maintained a presence in India for 34 years and employs approximately 17,000 people in the country. The Group operates 19 weekly maritime services connecting India to global markets and holds strategic stakes in terminals at Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal near Mumbai and Mundra Port.

The company established its Global Business Services headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which employs over 9,000 people supporting 160 agencies globally and delivering more than 60% of the Group’s main transactional business processes. CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM’s logistics subsidiary, operates across 105 sites in 31 Indian cities, managing around 900,000 square meters of warehouse space.