CMA CGM Strengthens India Ties with LNG Ship Order and R&D Hub

CMA CGM is doubling down on India, having finalizing shipbuilding contracts with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for six LNG-powered containerships while launching a dedicated Research & Development hub in the country — a move that expands the French carrier’s footprint across shipbuilding, crewing, manufacturing, and digital innovation.

The agreement, signed in New Delhi by CMA CGM Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, marks the first time a major global container carrier has ordered LNG-fueled vessels from an Indian shipyard.

The six 1,700-TEU vessels will be built at CSL with technical cooperation from South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2031. The ships will run on LNG and are designed to be compatible with lower-carbon fuels, supporting CMA CGM’s goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.

“I am pleased to be in India to deepen the strategic partnership which has linked CMA CGM and India for nearly four decades,” Saadé said. “Today, we are strengthening our shipbuilding cooperation with Cochin Shipyard through the signing of six LNG-powered container vessels. At the same time, we are looking to expand our engagement in container manufacturing and ship recycling.”

Beyond Shipbuilding

The announcement goes well beyond a vessel order. CMA CGM has already recruited 1,000 Indian seafarers through its CMA SHIPS entity and plans to increase that number to 1,500 by the end of 2026. The Group also employs approximately 17,000 people in India and operates 19 weekly services connecting Indian ports to global markets.

The carrier holds strategic stakes in Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal near Mumbai and Mundra Port, underscoring its long-term commitment to the country’s port infrastructure.

India as a Digital Innovation Hub

In parallel, CMA CGM is establishing a dedicated R&D hub in India in partnership with Capgemini. The center will focus on AI-enabled and digital supply chain solutions, applying advanced analytics and automation across maritime operations, port efficiency, logistics optimization, and customer experience.

The move positions India as a key innovation center within CMA CGM’s global network at a time when digitalization and AI are becoming central to competitive advantage in liner shipping.

Aligned with India’s Maritime Ambitions

The deal aligns with India’s broader maritime policy push under initiatives such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aim to elevate the country into a major global maritime hub.

For CSL, the project represents a milestone. “CSL is pleased that CMA CGM has chosen us to be part of this landmark initiative,” said Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard, noting the collaboration with HD Hyundai as a major technical partner.

For CMA CGM, the move reinforces a 37-year presence in India — and signals that the company sees the country not just as a trade lane, but as a long-term industrial, workforce, and technology partner.