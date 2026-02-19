gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,257 members

Nordic Nations Rule Out Seizure of Russian Shadow Fleet Ships

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik, and Chief of Defence General Eirik Kristoffersen speak to the media on the status of the purchase of British-made frigates, at the prime minister's office in Oslo, Norway, August 31, 2025. NTB/Rodrigo Freitas via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Nordic Nations Rule Out Seizure of Russian Shadow Fleet Ships

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
February 19, 2026

By Ott Ummelas

Feb 18, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Leaders from two Nordic states expressed skepticism over ambitions to seize vessels linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, signaling that proposals among allies to tighten restrictions on the Kremlin’s war economy face limits. 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and his Icelandic counterpart, Kristrun Frostadottir, said their authorities were not considering seizing vessels, though they were weighing options to tighten inspections of vessels in the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea. 

The comments present a counterpoint after defense officials from the Baltic and Nordic region met last week to discuss tougher measures, including seizures. The meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force, a group of 10 nations, took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. 

“Norway hasn’t been talking about seizing anybody’s ships — but we are talking about having order and security and predictability in maritime transport,” Store told reporters in Oslo Wednesday alongside Frostadottir. The Icelandic premier said options for seizure weren’t being discussed.  

At the JEF meeting in Munich, UK Defense Secretary John Healey was joined by British military chief Richard Knighton to present options including joint seizure operations for oil tankers critical for funding Russia’s war in Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. 

Read More: UK and European Allies Weigh Seizing Russian Shadow Fleet Ships

Norway said last week it will indefinitely extend a measure requesting foreign-registered oil tankers in its exclusive economic zone to provide voluntary insurance information, which had been temporarily introduced last August. It has supported all European Union sanctions targeting the shadow fleet and maintains “close dialogue with other flag and port states about challenges and possible measures,” it said then.

“We want to secure that our coasts are safe, that there is not what I would call irregular shipping transportation happening in international waters, and call up and inspect if necessary to see to it that this is happening according to the rules,” Store said Wednesday. 

Read More: European Nations Issue Warning to Russia-Linked Shadow Fleet

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

baltic sea
north sea
norway
russia
shadow fleet
UK

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,257 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

P283 HMS Mersey and P282 HMS Severn shadow RFN Boikiy
Defense

Royal Navy Shadows Russian Warships in Coordinated NATO Operation Through English Channel

Royal Navy warships conducted a coordinated two-day interception operation in the English Channel, shadowing Russian naval vessels as they transited toward the North Sea in close cooperation with NATO allies....

January 23, 2026
Total Views: 1026
Norway Defense Chief Flags Increased Tension in Svalbard Gap
Defense

Norway Defense Chief Flags Increased Tension in Svalbard Gap

Norway’s defense minister said the strategic importance of the energy-rich nation’s polar archipelago is rising due to growing great-power rivalry in the Arctic.

January 21, 2026
Total Views: 1421
Donald Trump Jr. visits Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Defense

UK, Germany Discuss NATO Forces In Greenland To Calm US Threat

By Alberto Nardelli, Alex Wickham and Michael Nienaber Jan 11, 2026 (Bloomberg) –A group of European countries, led by the UK and Germany, is discussing plans for a military presence in...

January 11, 2026
Total Views: 2254