Norway Joins EU Baltic Sea Strategy as Full Member Amid Regional Security Push

Norway has officially become a full member of the European Union Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region (EUSBSR), marking a significant expansion of regional cooperation as Europe sharpens its focus on security, resilience and economic coordination along its northeastern flank.

The move formalizes Norway’s role in the bloc’s macro-regional framework after years of participating as a de facto partner alongside the eight EU member states bordering the Baltic Sea: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden.

European Commission Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto said Norway’s inclusion would strengthen the region’s ability to respond to shared challenges ranging from civil security and resilience to innovation and territorial cohesion.

“Norway’s full membership of the EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region will further enhance our collective capacity to address shared challenges,” Fitto said in a statement, adding that the decision aligns with the Commission’s broader efforts to strengthen the EU’s eastern border regions.

Norway formally requested full participation in October 2025 through Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide as cooperation between Nordic and Baltic states intensified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing security concerns across Northern Europe.

The strategy, first approved by the European Council in 2009, was Europe’s first macro-regional cooperation framework and is designed to coordinate policy and investment across shared regional priorities. It operates around three central goals: “Save the Sea,” “Connect the Region,” and “Increase Prosperity.”

As a full member, Norway will now join the Strategy’s National Coordinators Group — its top decision-making body — and appoint representatives to all 14 steering groups overseeing policy implementation across areas including transport, energy, health, innovation, emergency preparedness and environmental protection.

The Baltic Sea region has become increasingly important in European strategic planning in recent years as NATO expands its northern footprint, undersea infrastructure security concerns rise, and regional governments accelerate energy transition and defense cooperation initiatives.

The European Commission said macro-regional strategies remain important tools for coordinating transnational policy without creating new institutions, helping reduce overlap between existing regional organizations and initiatives.

Estonia currently holds the rotating presidency of the strategy for the 2025-2026 term.