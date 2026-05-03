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Ukrainian servicemen prepare a heavy combat drone before flying it over positions of Russian troops near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar

Servicemen of 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare a Kazhan heavy combat drone before flying it over positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 15, 2025. Oleg Petrasiuk/Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Primorsk Port, Oil Tankers And Military Ships

Reuters
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May 3, 2026

May 3 (Reuters) – Ukraine launched a wave of drone attacks on targets across Russia on Sunday, hitting the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and setting it on fire, and striking a number of vessels, as it steps up attacks on energy infrastructure and other targets.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strikes had caused significant damage to the oil terminal port. Theyalso hit an oil tanker, a small Russian Karakurt-class missile ship and a patrol boat in the Baltic Sea, he saidon Telegram.

Each such result further limits Russia’s war potential,” he wrote.?

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northwest region which hosts the port, said more than 60 drones were downed overnight. He said the fire at Primorsk, a major oil-exporting outlet, was quickly extinguished and there had been no oil spill following the attack.

Among numerous reports of other attacks elsewhere in Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a drone had hit a car, killing a 21-year-old man and his father on the spot.

UKRAINE CONTINUES TO DEVELOP LONG-RANGE CAPABILITIES

Primorsk, one of Russia’s largest export gateways, has capacity to handle 1 million barrels per day of oil supply. It has been hit multiple times in recent months as as U.S.-brokered talks to end the Ukraine war have stalled.

Zelenskiy earlier on Sunday said Ukrainian forces also struck two shadow-fleet tankers in waters at the entrance to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

“These tankers had been actively used to transport oil – not anymore,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram. “Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will continue to be developed comprehensively – at sea, in the air, and on land.”

RUSSIA UNFAZED BY THE ATTACKS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said global oil prices may rise further if Ukraine continues to hit Russia’s oil infrastructure, Russian TV reported.

“If additional volumes of our oil are dropped from the market, prices will rise further from current levels, which are already above $120 a barrel,” Peskov said. “That would mean that even with lower export volumes, our companies would earn more money and the state would receive more revenue.” 

Moscow regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Saturday evening that a 77-year-old man had died in a village following a drone strike. And Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of the city of Moscow, said four drones were downed on their way to the Russian capital.

Vasily Anokhin, governor of the western Smolensk region, said three people, including a child, were injured on Sunday after a drone attacked an apartment block there.

Russian troops were meanwhile inching towards the city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s top army official said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Additional reporting by Olena Harmash in Kyiv; Editing by Joe Bavier and David Holmes)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

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baltic sea
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Ports
Ukraine War

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