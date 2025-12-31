gCaptain-logo
A resident stands at an embankment near a sunflower oil spill from a port terminal that was hit by recent Russian missile and drone attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine December 24, 2025. REUTERS/Nina Liashonok

Russia and Ukraine Trade Strikes on Black Sea Ports

Bloomberg
December 31, 2025

By Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — Russia and Ukraine struck each other’s Black Sea ports overnight, damaging infrastructure including an oil refinery.

A drone attack on the Russian coastal city of Tuapse hit a berth at the port and the local refinery, according to the emergency services. A crude-processing unit at the plant, as well as pipelines and loading equipment at the marine terminal, were affected, RBC Ukraine news service said, citing people it didn’t identify.

Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the damage. Rosneft PJSC, which owns the refinery and the terminal, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent during the New Year holiday in Russia. 

Fires at the port and the refinery were put out, while several residential buildings were also damaged and two people were hospitalized, according to the emergency services.

The Tuapse refinery has a processing capacity of 12 million tons a year, or about 240,000 barrels a day, and produces mainly fuel oil, naphtha and diesel for export. The nearby terminal has a transshipment capacity of about 17 million tons a year and is mainly used to export fuels from Rosneft’s Tuapse, Saratov, Achinsk and Samara plants, according to the company’s website.

Odesa Attack

In Ukraine, Russian forces struck the port city of Odesa, injuring at least six people and damaging residential properties and infrastructure, according to local authorities. Some residents are without power, water and heating.

Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly targeted each other’s Black Sea ports in recent months, compounding challenges for shippers of various commodities from grains to oil. 

In December, Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy assets have hit a monthly record. Russia, meanwhile, has continued to target energy and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Ukraine War
