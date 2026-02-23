EU Extends Red Sea Naval Mission to 2027

The European Union is keeping its warships in the Red Sea.

EU member states have agreed to extend EUNAVFOR ASPIDES through February 28, 2027, allocating nearly €15 million to continue protecting commercial shipping in a corridor that remains anything but stable.

The decision follows a strategic review of the operation, which was launched in February 2024 after Iranian-backed Houthi forces began targeting merchant vessels in late 2023. The mission provides defensive escorts and maritime security coverage around the Bab al-Mandab Strait while monitoring key waterways stretching from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Strait of Hormuz.

“The decision reflects the EU’s continued commitment to maritime security, regional stability and the protection of global trade flows,” the Council said in announcing the extension.

Fragile Return to Suez

The extension comes at a sensitive moment for carriers weighing whether to return to Suez Canal transits.

Companies like A.P. Moller – Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have signaled their first structural moves back to the Red Sea in more than two years. Meanwhile, others like CMA CGM recently reversed course on a their return to region, opting to reroute services once again around the Cape of Good Hope — a reminder that confidence remains thin.

U.S. Military Buildup Raises Stakes

At the same time, U.S. forces are surging into the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and multiple guided-missile destroyers have entered the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. President Donald Trump described an “armada” moving toward Iran, further elevating regional tensions.

The Red Sea crisis began in November 2023 when Houthi forces seized the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader. Since then, more than 100 merchant vessels have been targeted. Four ships have been sunk, one seized, and at least eight seafarers killed.

ASPIDES is headquartered in Larissa, Greece, under Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis. Another strategic review is planned for 2026/27 as the EU assesses the effectiveness of its efforts to protect vessels and maintain stability along critical maritime routes.