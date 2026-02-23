gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,213 members

EUNAVFOR warship escorts a containership in the Red Sea as part of the EU's Operation ASPIDES

EUNAVFOR warship escorts a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea as part of the EU's Operation ASPIDES. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR

EU Extends Red Sea Naval Mission to 2027

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 23, 2026

The European Union is keeping its warships in the Red Sea.

EU member states have agreed to extend EUNAVFOR ASPIDES through February 28, 2027, allocating nearly €15 million to continue protecting commercial shipping in a corridor that remains anything but stable.

The decision follows a strategic review of the operation, which was launched in February 2024 after Iranian-backed Houthi forces began targeting merchant vessels in late 2023. The mission provides defensive escorts and maritime security coverage around the Bab al-Mandab Strait while monitoring key waterways stretching from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Strait of Hormuz.

“The decision reflects the EU’s continued commitment to maritime security, regional stability and the protection of global trade flows,” the Council said in announcing the extension.

Fragile Return to Suez

The extension comes at a sensitive moment for carriers weighing whether to return to Suez Canal transits.

Companies like A.P. Moller – Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have signaled their first structural moves back to the Red Sea in more than two years. Meanwhile, others like CMA CGM recently reversed course on a their return to region, opting to reroute services once again around the Cape of Good Hope — a reminder that confidence remains thin.

U.S. Military Buildup Raises Stakes

At the same time, U.S. forces are surging into the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and multiple guided-missile destroyers have entered the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. President Donald Trump described an “armada” moving toward Iran, further elevating regional tensions.

The Red Sea crisis began in November 2023 when Houthi forces seized the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader. Since then, more than 100 merchant vessels have been targeted. Four ships have been sunk, one seized, and at least eight seafarers killed.

ASPIDES is headquartered in Larissa, Greece, under Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis. Another strategic review is planned for 2026/27 as the EU assesses the effectiveness of its efforts to protect vessels and maintain stability along critical maritime routes.

Tags:

eu
eunavfor aspides
Red Sea Crisis

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,213 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of the vessel Boracay, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire
Shipping

First Indian Diesel Cargo Arrives in Europe After New Russian Sanctions Take Effect

The Proteus Bohemia carrying 100,000 tons of diesel from India's Reliance facility has arrived in Rotterdam, the first such cargo since EU sanctions on Russian-sourced fuel took effect Jan. 21, testing trader confidence in the new rules.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 131
The MT Grinch pictured following its seizure by French forces in the Mediterranean Sea, January 22, 2026
News

Russia Signals Naval Shield for Shadow Fleet as Sanctions Enforcement Turns Physical

Russia has threatened to deploy its navy to protect merchant tankers linked to its oil trade, marking a sharp escalation in the battle over Western sanctions that is increasingly shifting from financial pressure to physical enforcement at sea. Senior Kremlin security official Nikolai Patrushev warned that if blockades cannot be resolved peacefully, the Russian Navy would “break any blockade,” raising the risk of direct confrontation in contested waterways such as the Baltic and North Atlantic.

February 19, 2026
Total Views: 826
French navy diverts suspected russian shadow fleet tanker to Marseille-Fos port
Shipping

France Releases Oil Tanker GRINCH After ‘Several Million Euro’ Penalty for Sanctions Evasion

France released the seized oil tanker GRINCH after imposing a multi-million euro penalty on the vessel's owner for suspected involvement in Russia's shadow fleet evading European oil sanctions.

February 17, 2026
Total Views: 603