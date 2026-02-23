Too Much Ice and Too Little Draft: The Harsh Reality Facing a U.S. Hospital Ship Mission to Greenland

Sending the U.S. Navy’s hospital ships USNS Mercy or USNS Comfort to Greenland in late winter would face major obstacles from peak sea ice, a lack of available icebreaker escorts, and ports too shallow for the ships’ deep drafts.

President Trump’s proposal to dispatch a U.S. hospital ship to Greenland would run into a combination of environmental and logistical hurdles that make such a mission impractical in February or March, when Arctic sea ice typically reaches its maximum annual extent.

The two U.S. Navy hospital ships are converted oil tankers that lack ice strengthening. That design makes them vulnerable to damage in pack ice or even heavy drift ice, conditions common around Greenland in late winter, even along the island’s west coast which generally sees milder ice conditions compared to the east coast and around the southern tip.

Sending a non-ice-class vessel of that size into Arctic waters without escort would be risky, according to Arctic maritime analysts with sea ice and icebergs drifting south into the Labrador Sea.

“At this time of year, the ice pack is at its maximum extent. The map clearly shows the boundary of the sea ice concentration in the Labrador Sea. The Baffin Sea is inaccessible,” explains Hervé Baudu, Professor Emeritus of Maritime Education at the French Maritime Academy (ENSM).

A bit further south sea ice conditions may be more feasible, but icebergs and port infrastructure represent the next challenge.

“If a non-ice-class vessel wants to travel to Nuuk, or even Ilulissat, it will encounter little sea ice. However, it will certainly encounter icebergs from the glacier of the same name. It will then be forced to circle in the water, as docking in the port of Nuuk is complicated because the piers are short,” Baudu continued.

Any such deployment would likely require a U.S. icebreaker escort. But America’s limited polar fleet is not readily available. The heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star is currently deployed to Antarctica for Operation Deep Freeze, while the medium icebreaker USCGC Healy and newly acquired USCGC Storis are based in Seattle. Diverting them north on short notice would be difficult, analysts said, and would affect the Coast Guard’s Arctic presence this summer.

Even if ice navigation could be arranged, Greenland’s limited port infrastructure presents another problem. Nuuk, the capital, has harbor depths of roughly 10.5 meters, insufficient for ships drawing about 10 meters like Mercy and Comfort. Other Greenlandic ports are shallower.

That means the vessels would have to anchor offshore, adding operational complexity.

Map of the port of Nuuk with the container terminal showing a depth of 10.5 meters. (Source: Nuuk Harbor A/S)

While the southwest coast of Greenland is usually ice-free compared with the east coast, waters near Nuuk still see winter drift ice and, later in spring, icebergs moving south under the influence of currents flowing past Baffin Island and Labrador.

Anchoring a 270-meter non-ice-class ship in icy waters with strong winds and freezing spray would pose unique operational risks. Late-winter weather reports in the region frequently mention gale-force winds and severe icing conditions.

The U.S. Navy has extensive experience deploying hospital ships to tropical or temperate regions for disaster relief, but there is no record of a U.S. hospital ship operating in Arctic waters.

The ships themselves may not be available in any case. According to Military Sealift Command, Mercy is currently undergoing maintenance.

An MSC spokesperson said the ship is in Alabama Shipyard for a ballast tank casualty and was scheduled to head to Vigor on the West Coast for a regular overhaul and drydocking next month.

Even setting aside maintenance schedules, the combination of sea ice, lack of escort capacity, insufficient port depth and difficult offshore anchoring would make a winter deployment to Greenland highly impractical.

The idea also faces a key political hurdle: Greenland’s government has signaled it does not need or want such a mission.