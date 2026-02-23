gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,213 members

Balboa Port at the Panama Canal

An aerial view shows the Balboa Port, operated by Panama Ports Company, pictured February 1, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

Panama Officially Cancels CK Hutchison Port Concessions, Clearing Path for Maersk

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 23, 2026
Reuters

PANAMA CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Panama on Monday published in its official gazette a Supreme Court ruling canceling key port contracts held by a subsidiary of CK Hutchison, clearing the way for Maersk’s APM Terminals to take over temporarily.

The publication finalizes the legal annulment of concessions for the Balboa and Cristobal terminals near the Panama Canal, which Panama Ports Company (PPC), subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, had operated for more than two decades.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has taken possession of both ports by decree to ensure uninterrupted operations, said Alberto Aleman Zubieta, head of the technical team overseeing the transition, after the ruling became final upon publication.

“Two separate contracts are being presented to the Board of Directors of the AMP — one for the Port of Balboa and one for the Port of Cristobal — instead of a single contract for both ports,” Aleman Zubieta told a press conference.

Maersk did not immediately have a comment about the matter.

Early in February, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said the government would move forward to formalize an agreement with APM Terminals Panama, a subsidiary of Danish shipping group Maersk, to manage and control the ports once the ruling became legally binding.

Mulino said the arrangement would remain in place while the state develops a new long-term concession framework to be awarded in the future.

“The moment the official gazette publishes the court’s ruling Panama Ports loses control of the ports,” political analyst Jose Stoute told Reuters.

The ruling issued in late January came amid growing U.S.-China rivalry over global trade routes and marks a win for Washington. 

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed to curb Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, which carries about 5% of global maritime trade.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Sarah Morland)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

APM Terminals
Maersk
panama
panama canal
Panama ports dispute
trump administration

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,213 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House
News

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs in 6–3 Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down on Friday President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

February 20, 2026
Total Views: 1698
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on tariffs, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
News

Trump Slaps 10% Global Tariff Using New Trade Law After Supreme Court Defeat

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would impose a 10% global tariff for 150 days to replace some of his emergency duties that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

February 20, 2026
Total Views: 1286
File photo of an offshore drillship
News

Trump Administration Advances Third ‘Big Beautiful’ Gulf Lease Sale as Offshore Program Gains Momentum

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Wednesday it will auction approximately 80.4 million acres of federal waters in the Gulf of America in August, marking the third offshore oil and gas lease sale under the Trump administration's accelerated energy development program.

February 20, 2026
Total Views: 490