gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,201 members

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Los Angeles, Calif., March 27, 2020. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Los Angeles, Calif., March 27, 2020. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Navy Photo

Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Departs Alabama as Greenland Mission Remains Unclear

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 432
February 24, 2026

The hospital ship USNS Mercy departed Alabama Shipyard on Tuesday, transiting southbound through the Gulf of Mexico at about 10.5 knots, closing out months of drydock work while fresh questions swirl about her next assignment.

Mercy’s departure from Mobile comes days after President Donald Trump posted that the United States would send a hospital ship to Greenland, declaring “it’s on the way!!!” Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, responded with a polite but firm rejection, noting that Greenland already provides universal public healthcare.

The timing puts Mercy’s movements under a spotlight. The 1,000-bed ship had been expected to return to the West Coast for a scheduled $90 million maintenance period with Vigor Industrial in Portland beginning in March. A Navy spokesperson said the Alabama yard period addressed urgent drydock repairs tied to a ballast tank failure and was separate from the upcoming regulatory docking and inspection work.

Maritime analyst Sal Mercogliano has noted the ship was slated to shift back to the West Coast to resume shipyard availability in Oregon through September 2026.

The departure comes following yesterday’s Wall Street Journal reporting that U.S. officials have not issued any orders to send a hospital ship, including USNS Mercy, to Greenland, despite President Donald Trump’s social-media claim that one was “on the way.”

Any diversion to Greenland would be complex. According to Mercogliano, Mercy would first need to embark medical personnel, supplies, and an aviation detachment — likely in Norfolk — requiring reserve activation or civilian staffing.

More fundamentally, the ship is a converted oil tanker without ice strengthening and has never operated in Arctic waters. Late-winter conditions around Greenland routinely include pack ice and heavy drift ice, posing navigational risks to non-ice-rated vessels. Meanwhile, port infrastructure presents another hurdle, considering Nuuk’s harbor depth of roughly 10.5 meters leaves little margin for a ship that draws about 10 meters, potentially forcing offshore anchoring in icy conditions.

Meanwhile, sister ship USNS Comfort remains at Alabama Shipyard.

For now, AIS shows Mercy making steady speed in the Gulf. Whether she continues toward her planned West Coast overhaul — or receives new orders — remains the open question.

Tags:

greenland
Hospital Ship
president trump
trump administration
US hospital ship
US Navy
usns mercy

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,201 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. military helicopter crew monitors the sanctioned oil tanker Bertha in the Indian Ocean during a maritime interdiction and boarding operation targeting shadow fleet oil shipments.
Defense

U.S. Chase Ends in Indian Ocean with Boarding of Sanctioned Tanker ‘Bertha’

U.S. forces have boarded the sanctioned oil tanker Bertha in the Indian Ocean, marking the tenth vessel seized or interdicted in an intensifying campaign against the shadow fleet transporting illicit...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 670
Iran Nears Deal to Buy Supersonic Anti-Ship Missiles from China
Defense

Iran Nears Deal to Buy Supersonic Anti-Ship Missiles from China

Iran is close to a deal with China to purchase anti?ship cruise missiles, according to six people with knowledge of the negotiations, just as the United States deploys a vast naval force near the Iranian coast ahead of possible strikes on the Islamic Republic.

9 hours ago
Total Views: 612
usns mercy hospital ship
Featured

Too Much Ice and Too Little Draft: The Harsh Reality Facing a U.S. Hospital Ship Mission to Greenland

President Trump’s proposal to dispatch a U.S. hospital ship to Greenland would run into a combination of environmental and logistical hurdles that make such a mission impractical in February or March, when Arctic sea ice typically reaches its maximum annual extent.

February 23, 2026
Total Views: 29638