Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Departs Alabama as Greenland Mission Remains Unclear

The hospital ship USNS Mercy departed Alabama Shipyard on Tuesday, transiting southbound through the Gulf of Mexico at about 10.5 knots, closing out months of drydock work while fresh questions swirl about her next assignment.

Mercy’s departure from Mobile comes days after President Donald Trump posted that the United States would send a hospital ship to Greenland, declaring “it’s on the way!!!” Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, responded with a polite but firm rejection, noting that Greenland already provides universal public healthcare.

The timing puts Mercy’s movements under a spotlight. The 1,000-bed ship had been expected to return to the West Coast for a scheduled $90 million maintenance period with Vigor Industrial in Portland beginning in March. A Navy spokesperson said the Alabama yard period addressed urgent drydock repairs tied to a ballast tank failure and was separate from the upcoming regulatory docking and inspection work.

Maritime analyst Sal Mercogliano has noted the ship was slated to shift back to the West Coast to resume shipyard availability in Oregon through September 2026.

USNS Mercy is on the move from Alabama Shipyard, where it had been in drydock for ballast tank repairs. The hospital ship was previously scheduled to return to the West Coast in March, but its current destination is unclear following President Trump’s post about deploying a… pic.twitter.com/TzEKPM6zMM — Mike Schuler (@MikeSchuler) February 24, 2026

The departure comes following yesterday’s Wall Street Journal reporting that U.S. officials have not issued any orders to send a hospital ship, including USNS Mercy, to Greenland, despite President Donald Trump’s social-media claim that one was “on the way.”

Any diversion to Greenland would be complex. According to Mercogliano, Mercy would first need to embark medical personnel, supplies, and an aviation detachment — likely in Norfolk — requiring reserve activation or civilian staffing.

More fundamentally, the ship is a converted oil tanker without ice strengthening and has never operated in Arctic waters. Late-winter conditions around Greenland routinely include pack ice and heavy drift ice, posing navigational risks to non-ice-rated vessels. Meanwhile, port infrastructure presents another hurdle, considering Nuuk’s harbor depth of roughly 10.5 meters leaves little margin for a ship that draws about 10 meters, potentially forcing offshore anchoring in icy conditions.

Meanwhile, sister ship USNS Comfort remains at Alabama Shipyard.

For now, AIS shows Mercy making steady speed in the Gulf. Whether she continues toward her planned West Coast overhaul — or receives new orders — remains the open question.