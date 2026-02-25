gCaptain-logo
FILE PHOTO: An undated handout photo of the Gorgon LNG project located in Western Australia. Photo credit: REUTERS/Chevron

Australia Ships LNG 16,000 Miles to Canada as Asia Demand Slumps

Bloomberg
February 25, 2026

By Sing Yee Ong

Feb 25, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Australia is shipping LNG much further than its main buyers in Asia as demand for the super-chilled fuel in the region falters.

East Canada is set to receive its first Australian shipment of the fuel on the Maran Gas Hector on Thursday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Kpler that goes back to 2008. The journey is unusually long, with the tanker traveling around 16,000 miles (25,750 kilometers) to reach its final destination.

The shipment comes as Australia increasingly looks outside its key markets in China, Japan and elsewhere in Asia to find buyers of uncontracted LNG. A cargo from the exporter arrived in Turkey over the weekend, the first since at least 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while another went to Chile this year.

Demand in Asia remains weak, with LNG shipments to China — the biggest importer of the gas — dropping 11% in 2025. Some of the nation’s buyers are reselling cargoes, adding to subdued spot demand from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Europe, which competes with Asia for supply, has been more attractive, as LNG imports hit a 10-month high in January during an unusually cold winter. 

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Asia
australia
canada
LNG

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Related Articles

Yamal LNG ship-to-ship transfer
Energy

Russia Executes First-Ever Triple Arctic LNG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Amid Sanctions

Russia has for the first time conducted three simultaneous LNG ship-to-ship (STS) transfers in Arctic waters, a move highlighting Moscow’s increasingly sophisticated logistics network for exporting gas despite Western sanctions.

February 19, 2026
Total Views: 86031
First cargo departs LNG Canada in Kitimat, June 30, 2025
Energy

Canada Approves Blackstone-Backed West Coast LNG Export Project

-Canada cleared a C$10 billion ($7.3 billion) floating facility to export liquefied natural gas off its northwest coast as soon as 2028. Ksi Lisims LNG — backed by Blackstone Inc.-funded Western LNG, as well as Rockies LNG Partners and the Nisga’a Nation, an Indigenous group that owns the development land — is the first such major project to be approved under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

September 15, 2025
Total Views: 1431
First cargo departs LNG Canada in Kitimat, June 30, 2025
Energy

Canada to Launch Talks on Shipping LNG to German Customers

Canada is set to begin discussions on supplying liquefied natural gas to German buyers to tap into growing demand across the European Union. LNG was one of the issues on the table in talks between Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday in Berlin

August 26, 2025
Total Views: 678