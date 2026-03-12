US Hormuz Escorts May Start by End of the Month, Wright Says

By Courtney Subramanian

Mar 12, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The US Navy could start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz by the end of this month, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

Wright said on CNBC on Thursday US military assets were currently focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and weapons manufacturing, but could shift focus to protecting shipping traffic in the coming weeks.

“It will happen relatively soon, but it can’t happen now. We’re simply not ready,” Wright said as the joint US-Israel assault on Tehran stretched into a second week.

Asked if escorts could be provided by the end of the month, Wright said: “I think that, yes, I think that is quite likely the case.”

Wright’s comments come after he wrote in a now-deleted social post Tuesday that the US had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. Some 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas passes through the narrow shipping lane. The White House later walked back Wright’s claim and denied that any escorts had occurred.

Since the US and Israel launched a joint military operation on Iran on February 28, trade through Hormuz has all but come to a standstill, choking off the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf and sending crude prices soaring 40% in the days since. Global oil futures briefly jumped above $100 a barrel Thursday.

The Trump administration announced Wednesday it would release 172 million barrels from the US emergency oil reserve as part of a coordinated effort by nations around the world to ease surging crude prices.

The reserve only contains roughly 415 million barrels, about 60% of its capacity. Wright told CNBC that the US planned to swap the 172 million barrels it was releasing from the system for more than 200 million barrels to be delivered at later dates. That’s because at the moment, crude futures in the months ahead are significantly cheaper than they are now.

“Ultimately, this is going to help us fill the reserve,” he said.

