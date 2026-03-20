gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,454 members

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Los Angeles, Calif., March 27, 2020. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Los Angeles, Calif., March 27, 2020. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. U.S. Navy Photo

Trump’s Greenland Hospital Ship Arrives at West Coast Shipyard as Humanitarian Mission Narrative Fades

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 58
March 19, 2026

The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy has arrived at Vigor’s shipyard in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday according to the latest Automatic Identification System (AIS) data, effectively confirming the vessel’s long-anticipated destination following weeks of speculation tied to a proposed Greenland deployment.

Recent AIS signals show the 1,000-bed hospital ship completing its northbound transit along the U.S. West Coast and entering the Columbia River, with arrival recorded on March 19—roughly in line with its previously scheduled shipyard availability at Vigor’s Swan Island shipyard.

The arrival provides the clearest confirmation yet that Mercy’s voyage from the Gulf Coast through the Panama Canal was part of a planned repositioning to the Pacific Northwest, rather than an Arctic deployment.

Mercy departed Alabama Shipyard in Mobile in late February following repairs and initially drew global attention after President Donald Trump stated on social media that the vessel was “on its way” to Greenland. The announcement triggered confusion among officials and pushback from Greenland’s leadership, who said no such mission had been requested.

AIS tracking in the weeks that followed increasingly pointed toward a different destination. After transiting the Panama Canal in early March, the vessel was observed sailing steadily north along the Pacific coast, aligning with long-standing plans for a major maintenance period in Portland.

“Nobody expected the Northwest Passage approach,” one user joked on social media.

The ship is now expected to enter a multi-month overhaul at Vigor Industrial, part of an approximately $90 million yard availability program that will keep the vessel out of operational service for several months.

The ship’s yard availability and operational constraints had already cast doubt on the feasibility of a Greenland mission. Mercy is not ice-strengthened and has no history of Arctic operations, where late-winter sea ice, iceberg hazards, and limited port infrastructure would pose significant challenges for a vessel of its size.

The vessel’s arrival in Portland on Thursday underscores the gap between President Trump’s political messaging and reality, with AIS data ultimately providing a transparent, real-time record of the ship’s actual movements.

USNS Mercy, operated by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, is one of two hospital ships in the fleet and can accommodate up to 1,000 patients with 12 operating rooms when fully activated. Its sister ship, USNS Comfort, remains in Alabama undergoing its own maintenance period.

Tags:

greenland
Hospital Ship
president trump
usns mercy

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,454 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, in Muscat
News

Trump Blames Israel for South Pars Attack, Warns Iran of Massive Retaliation

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned of overwhelming U.S. retaliation against Iran if attacks on Qatar’s energy infrastructure continue, following a major escalation that has already disrupted global LNG markets. In a...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1407
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington, D.C.
Shipping

Trump Floats U.S. Withdrawal from Hormuz ‘Straight’ Security Role

U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday suggested the United States could step back from securing the Strait of Hormuz, floating the idea of forcing allied nations to take greater responsibility for protecting...

March 18, 2026
Total Views: 1571
Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, is loaded in the Bajo Grande oil terminal at Maracaibo Lake, in the municipality of San Francisco, Venezuela, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
News

Washington Issues Broad Waiver Reopening Venezuela Oil Sector to U.S. Companies

The U.S. issued a waiver on Wednesday broadly authorizing U.S. companies to do business with Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, a key step that could secure investment and, in thelonger-term, increase the country's crude production capacity.

March 18, 2026
Total Views: 419