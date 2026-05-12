UK Leads 40-Nation Defensive Mission to Secure Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom is significantly expanding its military commitment to securing the Strait of Hormuz, announcing Tuesday that it will deploy autonomous mine-hunting systems, counter-drone technology, Typhoon fighter jets, and the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon as part of a future multinational maritime security mission.

The announcement came during a virtual summit of defense ministers representing more than 40 nations involved in what British officials described as a “strictly defensive” multinational mission aimed at restoring confidence in commercial shipping through one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

The mission, led jointly by the UK and France, would become operational “when conditions allow,” according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Britain said the deployment package is backed by £115 million in new funding focused on autonomous mine-hunting drones and advanced counter-drone systems as concerns persist over naval mines, drone attacks, and broader maritime security risks in the Strait.

“The UK is playing a leading role to secure the Strait of Hormuz, and we are demonstrating that today with new cutting-edge kit to protect our interests and secure the Strait,” said John Healey.

“With our allies, this multinational mission will be defensive, independent, and credible.”

The UK force package includes advanced autonomous mine-hunting systems capable of detecting and neutralizing naval mines, along with the Royal Navy’s modular “Beehive” autonomous launch system capable of deploying high-speed Kraken drone boats for surveillance, threat identification, and defensive operations.

The deployment also includes Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets prepared to conduct air patrols over the Strait of Hormuz, as well as British mine-clearance specialists who have been training in the UK for potential future operations in the region.

At the center of the deployment is HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer already en route to the Middle East following additional weapons and sensor calibration exercises designed to prepare the ship for high-threat operations.

British officials highlighted HMS Dragon’s advanced Sea Viper air-defense system and broader counter-drone capabilities, underscoring how the mission reflects lessons learned from the Red Sea conflict where drones, missiles, and asymmetric attacks reshaped naval operations and commercial shipping risk calculations.

The emerging Hormuz mission mirrors Europe’s evolving approach in the Red Sea under EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, the EU-led naval operation launched in 2024 to protect merchant shipping from Houthi attacks. Like ASPIDES, the proposed Hormuz coalition is being framed as a long-duration defensive maritime security effort focused on escorts, mine-clearance support, aerial protection, and restoring commercial shipping confidence rather than offensive combat operations.

The UK also revealed that Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel RFA Lyme Bay is being upgraded to operate as a potential “mothership” for autonomous systems supporting future Hormuz operations.

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively constrained for normal commercial shipping despite limited voyages and ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran.

Roughly one-fifth of global oil flows transit the Strait of Hormuz, along with major LNG exports from Qatar, making the waterway critical to global energy markets and supply chains.

The UK said the multinational mission is intended to strengthen confidence among commercial shipping operators and help reduce the economic impact of the regional conflict on global trade and energy markets.