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The crude oil tanker Odessa, carrying UAE crude after passing through the Strait of Hormuz

The crude oil tanker Odessa, carrying UAE crude after passing through the Strait of Hormuz with its Automatic Identification System transponder turned off, navigates the waters at Daesan port, where it is expected to discharge crude oil, in Seosan, South Korea, May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

Tanker Reports Explosion Off Oman as UKMTO Warns Ships to Use Caution

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 26, 2026

A tanker operating east of Oman reported an external explosion near the vessel’s port side Tuesday morning, the latest in a string of maritime security incidents tied to the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis.

According to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Warning 062-26, the incident occurred approximately 60 nautical miles east of Muscat, Oman at 0945 UTC on May 26. The vessel’s master reported an “external explosion” near the waterline on the port side aft of the ship.

The crew and vessel were reported safe, although some bunker fuel was discharged into the sea. Authorities are investigating the incident. 

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

The incident comes as security conditions around the Strait of Hormuz remain highly unstable despite ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations. Reuters reported Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks could continue for several more days as negotiators finalize the language of a potential agreement. 

The latest tanker incident follows months of escalating attacks, explosions, boardings, and suspected mine activity across the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz region.

UKMTO warnings have documented multiple attacks on commercial vessels near Oman, Fujairah, and Kuwait, including projectile strikes, explosions near tankers, and reported attacks by IRGC-linked gunboats. 

Commercial shipping traffic through Hormuz remains far below pre-conflict levels as shipowners, insurers, and crews continue weighing the risks of operating in what maritime labor groups and insurers now classify as a Warlike Operations Area.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz
ukmto

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