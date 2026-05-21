Drewry: Container Spot Rates Continue Climb as Early Peak Season Gains Momentum

Container freight rates continued their upward march this week as carriers pushed ahead with higher pricing on major East-West trade lanes amid signs that the traditional peak shipping season is arriving earlier than usual.

According to the latest data from shipping consultancy Drewry, the Drewry World Container Index (WCI) rose 6% this week to $2,712 per 40-foot container, marking the third consecutive weekly increase in May.

The sharpest gains came on the Asia-Europe trade lane, where tightening capacity and rising Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates fueled a surge in spot pricing.

Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam jumped 15% to $2,773 per FEU, while Shanghai-to-Genoa rates climbed 10% to $4,082 per FEU.

Drewry said only three blank sailings are currently scheduled on the Asia-Europe route for next week, signaling that carriers are deploying more capacity to capture strengthening demand ahead of the summer shipping rush.

At the same time, major carriers are already preparing another round of increases. CMA CGM has announced new FAK levels effective June 1 that would push Asia-Europe rates to roughly $4,700 per FEU and Asia-Mediterranean rates into the $5,500-$5,700 range.

“Early peak season demand” and aggressive carrier pricing strategies are expected to keep upward pressure on rates in the weeks ahead, Drewry said.

The Transpacific market also strengthened, though more modestly.

Shanghai-to-New York spot rates rose 2% to $4,317 per FEU, while Shanghai-to-Los Angeles rates edged up 1% to $3,385 per FEU.

Drewry noted that seven blank sailings have been announced on the Transpacific route for next week, tightening available capacity and giving carriers room to implement additional rate hikes.

Ocean Network Express has already announced a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) of $2,000 per FEU on eastbound Transpacific cargo effective June 1.

The latest gains come as shipping markets continue to grapple with elevated geopolitical risks tied to the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis and broader instability across the Middle East.

Emergency bunker surcharges, rising fuel costs, and continued uncertainty surrounding Gulf shipping operations are adding further upward pressure to freight markets already tightening due to seasonal demand and capacity management strategies.

Drewry said the combination of higher FAK levels, blank sailings, and early seasonal cargo demand is helping firm up container markets across the major East-West trade lanes, with further increases likely in the near term.