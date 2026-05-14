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Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

UKMTO Warns Ship Seized Near Hormuz Is Being Taken Toward Iran

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 14, 2026

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization has issued a warning after receiving reports that a vessel was boarded by unauthorized personnel northeast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, amid continuing instability around the Strait of Hormuz.

According to UKMTO Warning 057-26, issued early Thursday, the incident occurred approximately 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah.

“The CSO has reported that the vessel has been taken by unauthorised personnel whilst at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters,” the advisory stated.

UKMTO said it is continuing to investigate the incident.

No details were immediately available regarding the identity of the vessel, its flag, ownership, cargo, or crew status.

The reported incident comes as maritime security concerns remain elevated across the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz following months of conflict, military operations, and growing concerns over Iranian control of shipping movements through the region.

Commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the region and restoring confidence among shipowners, insurers, and crews.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz
ukmto

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