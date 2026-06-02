U.S. Forces Disable Sanctioned Tanker Bound for Iran as Blockade Enforcement Continues

U.S. forces disabled a sanctioned oil tanker attempting to reach an Iranian port on Tuesday, marking the sixth commercial vessel interdicted since Washington imposed a maritime blockade on Iran nearly two months ago.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. forces stopped the Botswana-flagged tanker M/T Lexie after its crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings while transiting international waters toward Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf.

According to CENTCOM, the vessel failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces multiple times over a 24-hour period. A U.S. aircraft ultimately fired a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, disabling the tanker and preventing it from reaching Iranian waters. No injuries were immediately reported.

The incident comes as diplomatic efforts continue to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported Tuesday that Iran is reviewing a proposed agreement with the United States but has not exchanged messages with Washington for several days, according to Iranian media reports. President Donald Trump disputed those reports, insisting negotiations have continued without interruption.

The disabled vessel appears to be the same tanker identified by the U.S. Treasury Department as LEXI (also known as LEXIE, IMO 9203277), a former Cameroon-flagged crude oil tanker sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in March 2025 for allegedly transporting Iranian crude oil through ship-to-ship transfers. Treasury said the vessel was linked to Suriname-based Sea Services Providers NV and formed part of Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet” used to move oil exports despite sanctions.

The strike underscores that blockade enforcement remains active despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

CENTCOM said it has now disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 others since beginning blockade operations on April 13.

The latest action follows a similar incident reported last week involving the cargo vessel Lian Star, which was disabled after allegedly ignoring more than 20 warnings while heading toward an Iranian port.

U.S. military advisories issued through the Joint Maritime Information Center have repeatedly warned that vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports remain subject to blockade enforcement and could face “disabling and destructive fires” if they fail to comply with military instructions.

While negotiations over a temporary agreement continue, maritime industry groups have warned that confidence in the region will likely depend on mine-clearance operations, clear rules for commercial traffic, and assurances that vessels can transit without risk of military intervention.

For now, vessels attempting to call at Iranian ports continue to face the possibility of direct U.S. enforcement action even as talks over a broader settlement move forward.