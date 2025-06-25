Solstad renews partnership with Marlink for its next stage of digital transformation

Specialist operator will use Marlink’s SealinkNextGen network solution with Starlink LEO as primary connectivity across the vessels in their fleet.

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical IT solutions, has concluded an agreement to provide long-standing customer Solstad with next generation connectivity until the end of 2028.

Solstad has adopted Marlink’s SealinkNextGen network solution, combining Starlink LEO as primary connectivity channel, together with guaranteed GEO-VSAT connectivity and MSS back-up solutions.

The agreement has multiple benefits for Solstad including:

· High throughput, low latency LEO communications enable the use of advanced applications including video and cloud computing;

· Crew can also enjoy enhanced access to social media and streaming applications to stay in touch with friends and family;

· Highly reliable VSAT will provide full redundancy for all applications on a global basis.

The contract provides Solstad with the flexibility to adapt its existing fleet set-up in the most cost-efficient way. By using Starlink as the primary channel, Solstad can leverage faster throughput with flexible provision of bandwidth pooled across the fleet. Vessel managers can assign bandwidth where it is best needed, depending on deployment.

Solstad has worldwide operations, with particular focus on Brazil, North Sea, South East Asia, Australia and Africa. Over the past decade, the company has taken considerable measures to lowering its carbon footprint with the highly successful Solstad Green Operations program, which positions it at the forefront of efficient offshore shipping for years to come.

“Solstad has built a reputation as a provider of services that combine reliability with innovation and we are pleased to continue that tradition,” said Christian Nesheim, ICT Director, Solstad. “Agile partners like Marlink help us achieve the goals that support our business needs.”

“We believe long-standing relationships are built on trust, support, and continuous attention to our customers’ evolving needs,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. This renewal agreement reinforces that foundation and positions Marlink to support Solstad in the next phase of its digital business evolution.”