Leadership Changes at USMMA Amid Infrastructure Challenges and Calls for Reform

Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, the 14th Superintendent of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, and Rear Admiral David M. Wulf have announced their departures from the USMMA leadership team after presiding over the Class of 2025’s Commencement ceremony.

During their tenure, Nunan and Wulf, who served as Deputy Superintendent Rear Admiral, were instrumental in forging a long-term agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and developing a comprehensive campus modernization plan aimed at positioning Kings Point to fulfill its critical national security mission.

Captain Anthony J. Ceraolo, USMS/USCG (Ret.), who has served as the Academy’s Chief of Staff since 2023, will step in as Acting Superintendent while officials conduct an extensive search for new leadership.

Vice Admiral Nunan, who made history as the first woman to hold the position of Superintendent when she assumed the role on December 8, 2022, reflected on her time at the Academy: “I have long believed that I am the luckiest admiral I know. I have been privileged to play a role in the lives of some of America’s most inspiring young people as they became our finest future mariners.”

The leadership transition comes at a challenging time for the Academy. During the recent commencement ceremony, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy delivered a candid address acknowledging significant infrastructure problems at the institution, stating, “For years, this institution has been neglected by Congress and mismanaged. The campus has been allowed to fall into disrepair. It’s unbecoming of a national service academy.”

Secretary Duffy detailed specific issues including “no hot water for months,” insufficient food, “dorms with mold,” and a “dilapidated, falling apart library,” while assuring graduates their concerns had reached the highest levels of government.

Despite these challenges, Nunan’s administration made notable progress in addressing organizational reforms and midshipman safety, particularly following past incidents during Sea Year. Her leadership also spearheaded updates to diversity, equity, inclusion, and sexual harassment prevention training.

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, located in Kings Point, N.Y., educates and graduates licensed merchant mariners and leaders who serve America’s marine transportation and defense needs in peace and war.