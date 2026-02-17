MARAD Opens Workforce Centers of Excellence Applications Amid U.S. Shipbuilding Push

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) has launched a nationwide recruitment drive for its Centers of Excellence program, opening applications for institutions seeking to train the next generation of maritime workers as the nation confronts stark realities about its declining shipbuilding capacity and shrinking mariner workforce.

“Our Centers of Excellence provide the critical infrastructure to train the next generation of maritime workers and enhance our shipbuilding capabilities,” said MARAD Administrator Stephen M. Carmel. “This designation empowers our partners to recruit top talent and restore America’s maritime dominance.”

The Centers of Excellence network currently spans 32 institutions across 44 cities in 17 states, with programs focused on training mariners for careers at sea and ashore. These centers provide workforce development, research, collaboration, promotion, and policy support that collectively contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the maritime sector.

The program was first authorized under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 and is designed to assist the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained labor force, while also enhancing diversity and inclusion in the industry. The inaugural Centers of Excellence designees were announced in 2021, with 27 academic institutions receiving the designation, followed by additional designees announced on February 22, 2024.

The initiative comes as the United States confronts stark realities about its maritime capacity. Less than one percent of new commercial ships are currently built in the United States, with only 66 total shipyards nationwide—just eight of which are active shipbuilding facilities. The nation’s shrinking fleet of large oceangoing U.S.-flagged vessels has simultaneously reduced opportunities for mariners and led to a decline in the overall number of credentialed professionals available to sail internationally.

The application announcement follows the release of the White House Maritime Action Plan last week, which implements President Trump’s Restoring American Maritime Dominance executive order signed in April 2025. The comprehensive plan outlines targeted steps to rejuvenate the Maritime Industrial Base through modernized government procurement processes, streamlined regulations, and reliable long-term funding for U.S.-built ships, shipyards, and mariners.

Under the plan’s second pillar, the administration recommends expanding support for the Centers of Excellence program and increasing funding to include Registered Apprenticeships, community colleges, and accelerated trades programs to produce more credentialed mariners. The plan also calls for working with State Maritime Academies to expand capacity when there is sustained demand for enrollment in majors that include Merchant Mariner Credentials with officer endorsements.

Among the recommended policy actions in the Maritime Action Plan is the establishment of a new Mariner Incentive Program at MARAD that would authorize financial assistance programs to support mariner education, recruitment, training, and retention. The plan also envisions enhanced Military-to-Mariner transition programs that would maximize credit for military training and sea service toward merchant marine credentials, expanding the pool of qualified candidates.

MARAD developed a policy to provide interested parties with comprehensive agency guidance on how best to apply for Centers of Excellence designation. During application acceptance periods, MARAD will review and consider all applications it receives and may contact applicants with questions to assist in reviewing their applications. The program is voluntary, and any eligible and qualified training entity is free to decide whether it wishes to participate.

Designated institutions may work with MARAD to enter into cooperative agreements to help advance recruitment of students and faculty, enhance facilities, award student credit for military service, and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels.

Applications are now being accepted through 8:00 p.m. EST on April 13, 2026, for five-year designations as Centers of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education.Qualified colleges, trade schools, and maritime academies can submit their materials, with MARAD hosting an informational webinar tomorrow, February 19, to guide prospective applicants through the process.

Detailed selection criteria and application guidance are available in the Federal Register.