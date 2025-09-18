Coast Guard Extends Sea Service Recency Period, Opening Doors for Returning Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing has published a policy letter that significantly extends the recency period for sea service requirements, creating new opportunities for mariners returning to the industry.

Under the new policy, all applicants for national officer endorsements who have at least three months of qualifying service on vessels of appropriate tonnage or horsepower within the seven years immediately preceding application will meet the requirements for recent sea service.

Previously, mariners who had not worked on vessels of the uniformed services were required to have at least three months of qualifying service in the three years immediately prior to application for a raise of grade of their credentials.

The policy letter specifically addresses what the Coast Guard describes as an inequality between military and non-military mariners. Since September 2020, regulations allowed the Coast Guard to issue national officer endorsements to applicants with service on vessels of the uniformed services within a 7-year period, while civilian mariners remained restricted to the 3-year timeframe.

The Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (MERPAC) had recommended this change during their April 2020 meeting, advising that an increase would be appropriate “to promote equality amongst mariners.”

This change will enable mariners who took sabbaticals from the maritime industry to re-enter and use previously obtained sea service to raise the grade of their credentials without having to re-acquire recent sea service.

Mariners whose previous applications for national officer endorsements were denied due to insufficient recent sea service may re-apply under the new provisions, though they will need to submit a new application with the required fees.

The Coast Guard notes that this policy is effective immediately and aligns with Administration priorities to reduce burden on industry and streamline mariner career progression.

The policy letter, 02-25, is available on the Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credentialing policy website.

