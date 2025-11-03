gCaptain-logo
jones act container ship

Photo courtesy American Maritime Partnership

Coast Guard Grants Temporary Relief to Mariners as Shutdown Paralyzes Credentialing

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 3, 2025

National Maritime Center remains closed as government shutdown approaches record length

The U.S. Coast Guard has extended merchant mariner credentials and medical certificates through January 31, 2026, as the federal government shutdown approaches its fifth week with no resolution in sight.

The National Maritime Center (NMC), which is the centralized credentialing authority within the U.S. Coast Guard responsible for evaluating applications and issuing Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMCs) and medical certificates, remains closed along with all Regional Examination Centers, with customer walk-in service suspended and examinations cancelled as long as the shutdown continues.

The NMC issues the full credential package required to legally work aboard U.S. commercial vessels. Without the NMC operating, U.S. mariners cannot renew, upgrade, or test, affecting labor supply, vessel manning, and commercial operations across the domestic fleet.

The latest mitigation measures, announced in Update #3, supersede previous guidance and provide critical relief to existing mariners whose credentials expire during the shutdown.

“Due to the federal government’s lapse in appropriations for Fiscal Year 2026, the U.S. Coast Guard is currently unable to process applications for mariner credentials,” the Coast Guard stated in an official letter to U.S. mariners.

Extended Deadlines and Workarounds

Under the new guidance, Merchant Mariner Credentials (National Endorsements only) and Medical Certificates that expire in October and November 2025 remain valid until January 31, 2026. Mariners working on expired credentials must carry both the expired document and a copy of the Coast Guard’s extension letter while sailing.

Additional extensions include approval to test letters and mariner training course completion certificates expiring in October and November 2025, which are extended until January 31, 2026; Qualified Assessor and Designated Examiner certifications expiring October 31, 2025, remain valid through February 28, 2026, while those expiring November 30 are extended to March 31, 2026; and 90-day retest periods have been paused since October 1 and will restart when operations resume.

Impact on Maritime Operations

The shutdown, which began October 1 after the previous continuing resolution expired, is on track to become the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the 35-day record from 2018-19. Roughly 900,000 federal workers are furloughed, with more than 2 million working without pay.

The Coast Guard’s Mariner Credentialing Program is essential to vetting mariners and preventing unauthorized access to critical maritime infrastructure while supporting the Marine Transportation System. In 2024, the NMC processed nearly 75,000 mariner credential requests and 66,000 medical certificate applications, underscoring its central role in U.S. maritime operations.

The NMC’s closure comes as the Trump Administration seeks to strengthen the nation’s maritime workforce as directed by President Trump’s Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance executive order.

Email submission of applications remains active, though processing will only resume once appropriations are restored.

“The NMC understands the shutdown will affect our industry customers and stakeholders, and we apologize for any potential inconvenience,” said Capt. Patrick A. Drayer, Officer in Charge of Marine Inspections.

The extensions apply only to domestic operations and do not cover STCW endorsements.

Mariners with questions are advised to contact the NMC Customer Service Center via online chat, email at [email protected], or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).

