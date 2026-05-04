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Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape May, N.J., prepare to assist the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dependable with mooring

Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape May, N.J., prepare to assist the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dependable with mooring, Dec. 26, 2014, in Cape May, N.J. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center Reopens—But Credentialing Backlog Could Stretch to a Year

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 4, 2026

The United States Coast Guard has resumed operations at its credentialing hub following the restoration of funding to the Department of Homeland Security, but the restart is unfolding under the weight of a backlog that could take months—if not longer—to unwind.

In a new update, the National Maritime Center (NMC) said it is returning to normal operations in a phased approach, prioritizing critical functions after the prolonged lapse in appropriations forced a shutdown of services. The system is back online, but it is far from caught up.

During the funding lapse, the NMC accumulated a backlog of more than 19,000 applications, with new submissions continuing to arrive even as processing slowed. Now, as operations resume, the Coast Guard is warning that processing timelines could extend 8 to 12 months from the date a completed application is received.

Applications for Merchant Mariner Credentials, medical certificates, and course approvals will be handled on a strict first-in, first-out basis, with only limited exceptions. The agency said only applications demonstrating a clear and documented nexus to national defense will be considered for expedited processing, directing marine employers with qualifying cases to contact the NMC Customer Service Center.

Regional Examination Centers are also reopening, but not fully. Walk-in services will remain suspended until further notice as staff focus on reducing the backlog and rescheduling exams disrupted during the shutdown. Mariners with exams scheduled on or after May 1, 2026 will be seen as planned, while those whose exams were canceled between February 17 and May 1 will be contacted to reschedule at the earliest available opportunity. All other applicants will have to wait until those priority groups are accommodated before scheduling opens more broadly. In the near term, even securing an exam slot may take time.

Temporary mitigation measures introduced during the shutdown, including credential extensions outlined in the Coast Guard’s April 22 bulletin, remain in effect through their stated expiration dates. Mariners are being urged to review those policies closely and plan well ahead of credential expirations.

The impact is already beginning to ripple beyond paperwork. Credentialing delays can slow hiring, promotions, and crew rotations, tightening labor availability across the industry. Training pipelines and course approvals are moving through the same queue, compounding the slowdown.

The bottom line is that the Coast Guard’s credentialing system is operational again, but the pipeline is clogged. With timelines now stretching up to a year, mariners are being told to plan nearly a full credential cycle in advance, a shift that could weigh on the U.S. maritime industry for months to come.

Tags:

merchant marine
merchant mariner credential

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