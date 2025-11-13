Coast Guard Mariner Credentialing Services Resume Following Government Shutdown

The National Maritime Center and Regional Examination Centers are resuming operations after a federal government shutdown that lasted more than five weeks, with services being restored in phases to address a significant backlog of applications and examination requests.

Federal funding has been restored, allowing the NMC and RECs to begin processing the thousands of mariner credential applications that accumulated during the shutdown. However, walk-in and scheduled counter service at Regional Examination Centers will remain suspended through November 21 as staff prioritize screening the backlog of applications and scheduling examinations.

Mariners whose examinations were canceled during the furlough will be given priority during the first five business days of resumed operations. The earliest available testing date at most RECs will be November 18, 2025, with affected mariners being contacted directly by their respective REC to reschedule.

“The NMC understands the shutdown will affect our industry customers and stakeholders, and we apologize for any potential inconvenience,” said Capt. Patrick A. Drayer, Officer in Charge of Marine Inspections.

The Coast Guard extended Merchant Mariner Credentials and Medical Certificates that expired in October and November 2025 through January 31, 2026, providing temporary relief to mariners whose documents expired during the shutdown. Mariners working on expired credentials must carry both the expired document and a copy of the Coast Guard’s extension letter while sailing.

Starting November 24, Regional Examination Centers are expected to return to routine operations, including scheduling examinations for all mariners. However, some locations may continue to experience limited services due to existing staffing shortages.

The shutdown, which began October 1 after the previous continuing resolution expired, has become the longest in U.S. history. The closure affected approximately 900,000 federal workers who were furloughed, with more than 2 million working without pay.

The National Maritime Center serves as the centralized credentialing authority within the U.S. Coast Guard, responsible for evaluating applications and issuing Merchant Mariner Credentials and medical certificates. In 2024, the NMC processed nearly 75,000 mariner credential requests and 66,000 medical certificate applications.

Email submission of applications and supporting documentation remained active throughout the shutdown, though processing was suspended until funding was restored.

The extensions issued during the shutdown apply only to domestic operations and do not cover STCW endorsements. Additional extensions were granted for approval to test letters, mariner training course completion certificates, and Qualified Assessor and Designated Examiner certifications.