Oman Warns of Suspected Floating Mine in Hormuz, Reinforcing Shipping Industry Fears

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre (MSC) on Saturday issued a navigation warning after a floating object suspected to be a naval mine was sighted within Omani territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz, marking the clearest indications yet of a risk maritime industry groups have warned about for months.

The MSC said the object was spotted west of the Inshore Traffic Zone in the Strait of Hormuz and urged seafarers, fishermen, and commercial vessels to exercise extreme caution while navigating in the area. Authorities advised mariners to maintain a safe distance from suspicious objects and report them immediately.

Omani authorities have not confirmed the object is a mine, nor have they attributed it to any state or actor. The warning specifically described it as a “floating object suspected to be a floating mine.”

Still, the alert arrives amid increasingly urgent warnings from both military officials and shipping organizations that mine threats remain one of the biggest obstacles to restoring confidence in the strategic waterway.

#Alert



Due to the sighting of a floating object suspected to be a floating mine west of the Inshore Traffic Zone in the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial sea, the Maritime Security Centre urges all seafarers, fishermen, and vessels to exercise the utmost caution while… pic.twitter.com/own3VaF7q0 — ???? ????? ??????| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) May 30, 2026

Since April, major shipping industry groups have repeatedly warned shipowners that the Strait could remain hazardous even if active hostilities ease and transit corridors reopen.

A joint industry advisory issued earlier this month cautioned vessels about the risks posed by floating mines, unexploded ordnance, and what it described as possible “errant mines” remaining in the water following clearance operations.

The guidance stressed that neither side of the Strait should automatically be considered free of mine hazards and warned that navigational safety concerns could persist long after any ceasefire or political agreement. The document described a potential operating environment involving mines, drones, missile threats, electronic warfare, AIS spoofing, and severe traffic congestion occurring simultaneously.

Those concerns have been echoed by U.S. officials. In April, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth identified mines as a central challenge to restoring normal commercial traffic through Hormuz, confirming that U.S. mine-countermeasure operations were underway while declining to dismiss reports that clearing the Strait could take months.

President Donald Trump has likewise repeatedly highlighted mine threats in public statements, saying U.S. naval forces were conducting expanded mine-clearing operations and ordering the military to destroy any vessels observed laying mines in the waterway.

BIMCO Chief Safety & Security Officer Jakob Larsen has consistently argued that mine clearance—not simply a ceasefire—may ultimately determine whether shipping returns in force. Larsen warned in April that the mine threat was of “particular concern” and said shipowners would likely require credible proof that the waterway is safe before resuming anything approaching normal traffic levels.

The latest warning comes as commercial shipping through Hormuz remains well below historical norms despite periodic political claims that conditions are improving.

While the object reported by Oman has not been confirmed as a mine, the warning closely mirrors the exact type of scenario maritime security organizations have been highlighting throughout the conflict.

For shipping, the latest alert serves as a reminder that the debate surrounding Hormuz is no longer solely about whether the waterway is open. The more consequential question may be whether the industry can be convinced it is safe.