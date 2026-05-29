Trump Claims Breakthrough on Hormuz, But Shipping Questions Remain

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz must immediately reopen to unrestricted commercial shipping as part of a proposed agreement with Iran, signaling what could be a significant breakthrough in efforts to end the three-month maritime crisis that has disrupted global energy markets and stranded thousands of seafarers.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran must agree never to obtain a nuclear weapon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz without charging transit fees, remove any remaining naval mines, and cooperate with the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency on the destruction of enriched nuclear material.

“The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” Trump wrote. He also said vessels stranded in the region due to what he described as the U.S. naval blockade “may start the process of heading home.”

The announcement came after reports that U.S. and Iranian negotiators had reached a preliminary framework that would extend a ceasefire for 60 days while talks continue over Tehran’s nuclear program and broader security issues.

According to earlier reports, the proposed memorandum of understanding would require Iran to guarantee unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and remove all mines from the waterway within 30 days. President Trump had not yet approved the agreement, with Vice President JD Vance describing the two sides as still negotiating key language related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis has become one of the most disruptive maritime events in decades. Since the conflict erupted in late February, commercial traffic through the strategic waterway has collapsed as shipowners, insurers and charterers grappled with mine threats, vessel attacks, soaring war-risk premiums and competing transit requirements imposed by Tehran and Washington.

The disruption has affected roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, sending energy prices sharply higher and forcing major shipping companies to reassess operations throughout the region.

Trump’s statement appears to address several of the maritime industry’s most pressing concerns, including the removal of mines and the elimination of Iran’s controversial tolling system. Earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, accusing the organization of attempting to extort commercial vessels seeking passage through the Strait.

However, significant questions remain about whether shipping companies will immediately return to normal operations even if a political agreement is finalized.

Industry groups and security analysts have repeatedly warned that restoring confidence will require more than diplomatic announcements. Shipowners are likely to seek independent verification that mine threats have been eliminated, assurances that attacks on merchant vessels have ceased, and clarity on how any new transit arrangements will be enforced before committing ships to routine voyages through the waterway.

The proposed agreement also appears to leave unresolved questions surrounding sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets, issues that have complicated previous negotiations.

Still, Trump’s statement marks the clearest indication yet that both sides may be approaching a framework capable of reopening one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,” Trump said.