Australia Names First Ship in Strategic Fleet

Australia has selected the ANL Kokoda as the first vessel in its Strategic Fleet Pilot Program, launching a key element of the Albanese government’s plan to rebuild the nation’s sovereign shipping capability amid growing concerns over supply chain resilience and national security.

The announcement marks a milestone for a country that has watched its merchant fleet steadily decline over recent decades, leaving Australia heavily dependent on foreign-flagged vessels for the movement of critical goods.

The 2011-built ANL Kokoda, operated by ANL, the Oceania arm of CMA CGM, will become Australian-flagged and crewed as part of the five-year pilot program. The vessel will be available for requisition by the Australian government during emergencies, natural disasters, supply chain disruptions, and national crises.

“This is an incredible chapter in Australia’s maritime history with the first vessel being announced in Australia’s Strategic Fleet,” Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said in announcing the program.

The vessel is a 23,000-deadweight-ton geared cargo ship measuring 175 meters in length. While primarily designed for containerized cargo, it also has breakbulk capability and can load and discharge cargo without relying on shore-based infrastructure, a feature that could prove valuable during disaster response operations.

Australia’s Strategic Fleet concept emerged from recommendations made by the Strategic Fleet Taskforce, which warned that the nation lacked sufficient sovereign maritime capability to support economic resilience and national security during major disruptions. The fleet is intended to guarantee government access to Australian-controlled commercial vessels during emergencies while also supporting the development of domestic maritime skills and employment.

The government has committed funding to establish a pilot program initially targeting three vessels. Officials say additional vessels will be procured as the program expands.

ANL Managing Director Esra Bora said the company was proud to participate in the initiative, describing maritime capability as central to Australia’s economic prosperity, trade security, and merchant shipping sector.

The move comes as governments worldwide place renewed emphasis on maritime resilience following years of supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and growing concerns over strategic sealift capacity.

Australia’s broader maritime revitalization effort also includes initiatives aimed at maritime workforce development, strengthening enforcement against wage theft aboard foreign-flagged vessels, and reviews of key shipping legislation including the Coastal Trading Act and Shipping Registration Act.

While modest in scale compared to government-backed fleets maintained by some maritime nations, the Strategic Fleet represents Australia’s most significant effort in decades to rebuild a sovereign commercial shipping capability.