gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,621 members

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

U.S. Treasury Warns Oman Over Hormuz Toll System

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 28, 2026

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday warned Oman that Washington is prepared to aggressively sanction any country or entity involved in facilitating an Iranian-linked tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, dramatically escalating pressure on one of America’s longtime Gulf partners.

“The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz,” Bessent wrote on X.

“Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved – directly or indirectly – in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized,” he added.

The comments came just one day after President Donald Trump threatened Oman while dismissing reports that  Iran and Oman could jointly oversee commercial shipping traffic through the strategic waterway.

“Nobody’s going to control the strait,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting Wednesday. “It’s international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up.”

Together, the remarks represent the clearest signal yet that the Trump administration is prepared to confront not only Iran’s emerging Hormuz transit regime, but also regional governments perceived as helping legitimize it.

The escalating rhetoric comes as the Treasury on Wednesday sanctioned Iran’s so-called Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which Washington accuses of working with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to extort vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasury alleges the PGSA coordinates with the IRGC Navy to direct ships along Iranian-designated routes near Iran’s coastline while collecting illegitimate fees for passage. U.S. officials say those funds ultimately benefit the IRGC, which remains designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The sanctions action also builds on earlier OFAC guidance warning shipowners, insurers, brokers and banks that any payments tied to Iranian “safe passage” arrangements could expose them to U.S. sanctions enforcement.

That warning extends beyond direct cash payments and includes digital assets, offsets, swaps, charitable donations and other indirect forms of compensation tied to Iranian entities.

Bessent’s latest comments suggest the administration is now broadening that pressure campaign toward countries seen as facilitating or politically supporting the arrangement.

The warning places Oman in an increasingly uncomfortable position. Muscat has long served as one of the region’s primary diplomatic intermediaries between Washington and Tehran and has reportedly been involved in discussions surrounding possible frameworks for restoring commercial shipping through Hormuz.

But the administration’s latest statements suggest Washington now views any arrangement involving Iranian oversight, tolls or coordinated transit authority as fundamentally unacceptable. “All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce,” Bessent wrote. “Tehran’s days of terrorizing the region and the world are over.”

The Strait of Hormuz normally handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG trade, but commercial traffic through the waterway remains far below prewar levels amid mining threats, attacks on merchant vessels, insurance costs and ongoing military tensions.

Shipping executives and security analysts have repeatedly warned that traffic is unlikely to normalize until operators receive credible guarantees on mine clearance, freedom of navigation and sanctions exposure tied to Iranian transit demands.

Tags:

Iran conflict
president trump
strait of hormuz
trump administration

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,621 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz
News

U.S. Sanctions Iran’s ‘Persian Gulf Strait Authority’ as Hormuz Transit Fight Escalates

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday formally sanctioned Iran’s so-called Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), accusing the organization of working with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to extort commercial...

12 hours ago
Total Views: 1016
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C.
News

Trump Threatens Oman as Hormuz Deal Remains Elusive

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed a report that Iran and Oman would manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a deal to end the war, in a sign that any potential agreement remained elusive.

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1064
Oil Tanker sails in san francisco bay california
News

Jones Act Waiver Reshapes U.S. Oil Trade as Foreign Tankers Flood Domestic Routes

The Trump administration’s emergency Jones Act waiver is rapidly reshaping U.S. oil flows, opening domestic shipping routes to foreign-flagged tankers and triggering trade patterns rarely seen in modern American energy...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 632