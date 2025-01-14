gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,051 members that receive our newsletter.

Marlink Drives Cost Savings And Maritime Digital Transformation With Remote Installations

Marlink Drives Cost Savings And Maritime Digital Transformation With Remote Installations

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
January 14, 2025

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical IT solutions, has reported a more than 350% increase in remote service installations in 2024 compared to 2023.

More than 900 remote installations were completed by the end of 2024, compared to just above 200 in 2023. Marlink data show that customer installations increased during the year while integrations by Marlink and its field service partners remained relatively flat.

Key benefits for shipowners include:

  • Lower costs and time saving. Preparing the elements for installation in advance means lower overall costs and optimised operations, keeping the vessel connected and in compliance.
  • Easier Installation. Simplified installation of LEO and Cyber solutions alongside existing VSAT, safety and network management services made possible for crew, including integration into onboard network.
  • Enhanced Support. Marlink has formed a dedicated field remote support team to provide the tools and guidance needed to help crews before, during and after the installation.
  • Positive ESG impact. Using remote installation means Marlink can reduce thecarbon footprintassociated with travel of personnel to install equipment, which also reduces risk associated with joining the ship.

Remote installations increased rapidly in recent years when service personnel were unable to attend vessels and were obliged to support the process remotely. The availability of new high throughput internet solutions has encouraged customers to once again request remote installation, as they contend with disrupted schedules and diversions.

“Shipowners are increasingly demanding managed services that enable digital possibilities across all areas of the business,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “The ability to support this process remotely enables us to complete more installations for more customers at the same level of quality and create possibilities for the ship and its crew.”

Tags:

marlink

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Don’t Overlook Shipping’s Critical Role in U.S. Sustainable Transport Future, ABS Chairman and CEO Urges Washington
Press Releases

Don’t Overlook Shipping’s Critical Role in U.S. Sustainable Transport Future, ABS Chairman and CEO Urges Washington

Christopher J. Wiernicki Speaks at the White House on the Future of Sustainable Transportation “Many of our sustainable transportation programs and initiatives tend to become mode-centric, but it is critically...

December 20, 2024
Total Views: 1125
Malaysia-based UNI-FLEET Chooses ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems™ to Optimize Maintenance and Purchasing Operations
Press Releases

Malaysia-based UNI-FLEET Chooses ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems™ to Optimize Maintenance and Purchasing Operations

ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated Software-as-a-Service company, is pleased to announce that UNI-FLEET SDN BHD, a specialized shipping company operating tanker vessels primarily focused on the transportation of ammonia across Asia,...

December 18, 2024
Total Views: 661
ABB releases 2024 edition of Generations – ‘Expanding Horizons’
Press Releases

ABB releases 2024 edition of Generations – ‘Expanding Horizons’

ABB has released a collected version of its 2024 Generations articles, published to explore the technological innovations, personalities, and collaborations which are enabling a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future for the...

December 17, 2024
Total Views: 736
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,051 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.