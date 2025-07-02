ABB to supply integrated power system for nine shuttle tankers

ABB’s technology supports functional energy integration and is tailored for the operational needs of nine new shuttle tankers



Marks ABB’s largest order specifying the Onboard DC Grid™ power system platform for shuttle tanker segment, under contract with Samsung Heavy Industries



Offers high redundancy and integrated energy management in low-voltage installations, making it a versatile solution for a growing number of ship types

In a major step towards more efficient offshore operations, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) and ABB have signed an agreement to equip a fleet of shuttle tankers with ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ power system platform. Engineered to optimize fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enable a flexible integration of energy sources, the technology will be the heart of the integrated power system specified for nine newbuild vessels.

The selection of ABB’s technology was driven by the expectations of prioritized efficiency, reliability and operational flexibility, as well as adherence to strict industry standards. The fleet of new vessels will be deployed under bareboat charter to service Brazil’s offshore sector. The vessels are due for delivery starting in 2027.

For ABB, the contract marks the largest order to date for Onboard DC Grid™ in the shuttle tanker segment, underscoring the growing demand for highly customizable, future-ready power solutions in commercial shipping. The project also highlights the power system platform’s ability to deliver high redundancy and seamless integration for energy distribution in low-voltage installations, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of merchant vessels.

“This is an important contract for ABB and a further step forward for our longstanding collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries,” said Michael Christensen, Global Segment Responsible for Cargo Vessels, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “We would like to thank all stakeholders for selecting Onboard DC Grid™ as the best fit for these advanced DP2 shuttle tankers. We look forward to delivering the solution which enables simple and flexible integration of energy sources, and variable speed control across every motor on the ship to maximize overall efficiency.”

ABB’s comprehensive system integration delivery will also include remote diagnostic support, as well as site support and commissioning for all the nine shuttle tankers. The highly fault-tolerant Onboard DC Grid™ system platform carries the latest DNV Closed Bus-Tie Notation DYNPOS(AUTR-CBT). Its use of high-quality components and an autonomous sub-system design philosophy ensures enhanced safety, extended maintenance intervals, and reductions in both fuel consumption and emissions-related costs.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable, so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/processautomation