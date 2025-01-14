Wallenius Wilhelmsen to Take Over Terminal Operations at Scandinavia’s Largest Vehicle Port

Olso-based roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping provider Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced a strategic expansion of its logistics services with plans to assume terminal operations at the Port of Gothenburg, Sweden’s premier vehicle handling facility.

The expansions marks a substantial step forward in Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s strategy to enhance its presence in the Scandinavian market

The Port of Gothenburg, which holds the distinction of being Scandinavia’s largest vehicle port, serves as a crucial maritime crossroads linking the Nordic region with major global markets including the Far East, North America, Africa, Australia, and Northern Europe.

John Felitto, COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, emphasized the strategic importance of this development, stating, “Operating the Gothenburg terminal strengthens our logistics network and is a strategic milestone that supports our vision of sustainable and innovative growth.”

The company’s vision extends beyond mere terminal operations. Wallenius Wilhelmsen aims to transform the facility into a comprehensive “one-stop-shop” for carriers and customers, developing an integrated supply chain partnership with the Port of Gothenburg.

The terminal’s strategic value is further enhanced by its multimodal connectivity, offering robust rail and road distribution channels that reinforce its position as a key Nordic logistics hub.

The 12-year contract will commence in February 2026, marking a significant long-term commitment to the region’s maritime infrastructure.