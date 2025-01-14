gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,014 members that receive our newsletter.

Port of Gothenburg vehicle terminal

Port of Gothenburg. Photo courtesy Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen to Take Over Terminal Operations at Scandinavia’s Largest Vehicle Port

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 14, 2025

Olso-based roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping provider Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced a strategic expansion of its logistics services with plans to assume terminal operations at the Port of Gothenburg, Sweden’s premier vehicle handling facility.

The expansions marks a substantial step forward in Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s strategy to enhance its presence in the Scandinavian market

The Port of Gothenburg, which holds the distinction of being Scandinavia’s largest vehicle port, serves as a crucial maritime crossroads linking the Nordic region with major global markets including the Far East, North America, Africa, Australia, and Northern Europe.

John Felitto, COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, emphasized the strategic importance of this development, stating, “Operating the Gothenburg terminal strengthens our logistics network and is a strategic milestone that supports our vision of sustainable and innovative growth.”

The company’s vision extends beyond mere terminal operations. Wallenius Wilhelmsen aims to transform the facility into a comprehensive “one-stop-shop” for carriers and customers, developing an integrated supply chain partnership with the Port of Gothenburg.

The terminal’s strategic value is further enhanced by its multimodal connectivity, offering robust rail and road distribution channels that reinforce its position as a key Nordic logistics hub.

The 12-year contract will commence in February 2026, marking a significant long-term commitment to the region’s maritime infrastructure.

Tags:

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Suspected shadow fleetl tanker Eagle S anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo
Shipping

Baltic Sea Cable Cuts Can’t Be Accident, EU Tech Chief Says

The European Union’s new digital chief, Henna Virkkunen, suggested the repeated damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea couldn’t be fully accidental, as leaders from the region prepare to gather for a NATO summit devoted to the topic.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 373
Aerial photo of an oil tanker at anchor. Stock Photo: Nickeo23/Shutterstock
Shipping

US Sanctions on Russia Ripple Through Tanker Market

Oil tanker rates jumped on Monday as the Biden Administration’s sanctions on Russia’s petroleum trade threaten to cut the supply of ships while forcing traders to seek alternative sources of crude.

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1107
EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta warships escort the MV Abdullah after it was freed by Somali pirates. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR
Piracy

Chinese Fishing Vessel ‘Liberated’ from Somali Pirates

A Chinese-owned fishing vessel has been liberated following an armed robbery off Somalia’s northeastern Puntland coast, according to information from the Chinese Embassy to Somalia. The incident is the latest...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 10868
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,014 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.