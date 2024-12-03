gCaptain-logo
Marlink to deploy Sealink NextGen on 24 vessels for Thoresen Shipping

Combining LEO and VSAT in a seamless, end-to-end managed Sealink NextGen hybrid network will enable Thoresen Shipping to optimise its operations and improve customer support through enhanced application performance and network security. Picture: Thoresen Shipping

December 3, 2024

Marlink to deploy Sealink NextGen on 24 vessels for Thoresen Shipping

December 3, 2024

Integration of LEO and VSAT services with full digital network management and cyber security tools will create new possibilities for specialist dry bulk operator

Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions, is supporting digital transformation for Thoresen Shipping, with the migration of its fleet to the Sealink NextGen solution.

Marlink will deploy a complete hybrid network comprising guaranteed throughput by blending VSAT with Starlink LEO and additional backup services. The integration includes software-defined application routing (SD-WAN) using Marlink’s XChange network management tool as well as Endpoint Detection cyber protection.

The SD-WAN functionality in Marlink’s Xchange platform enables cloud applications and remote operations at sea by ensuring guaranteed connectivity levels to run business and crew applications on a hybrid network solution. XChange enables the seamless fusion of the different networks – whether GEO, LEO or MSS backup – to leverage the benefits of a single secure hybrid solution with the highest uptime available and guaranteed global coverage.

Combining LEO and VSAT in a seamless, end-to-end managed Sealink NextGen hybrid network will enable Thoresen Shipping to optimise its operations and improve customer support through enhanced application performance and network security.

The solution will enable enhanced crew communications in addition to improved operational support including collaborative workflow and remote access to shipboard systems.

Thoresen Shipping is a global dry bulk shipping operator headquartered in Thailand with a presence in Dubai, London and Singapore.  With a heritage in shipping dating back to 1904, Thoresen Shipping today boasts a modern fleet of 24 fully-owned Supramax and Ultramax bulk carriers. The Thoresen Shipping fleet is deployed in trades that service the needs of clients in a blend of contracts of affreightment, period and spot charters in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

“As a fully integrated shipping company and volume carrier, we recognise the competitive advantage that a digitalised operating model can bring to our fleet and our customers,” said Thoresen Shipping. “This transition will bring tangible benefits for the Thoresen fleet, our crews and our shore teams, enabling us to respond quickly to changes in the market.”

“Marlink is delighted to be working with Thoresen Shipping to bring together its fleet within a network that truly creates possibilities for business and crew alike,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “With efficient and secure solutions in place, Thoresen is well-positioned to leverage the benefits of high throughput services within a managed global solution.”

