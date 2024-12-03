gCaptain-logo
Coast Guard Flagship BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) underway at sea

Philippine Coast Guard’s flagship vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) seen docked ahead of key operations in the South China Sea.

Philippines Sends Ships to Reef After China ‘Harassment’

Bloomberg
December 3, 2024

By Andreo Calonzo

Dec 2, 2024 (Bloomberg) – The Philippines said a Chinese Navy chopper harassed Filipino fishing boats at a disputed South China Sea reef, showing lingering tensions in the key waterway.

The Philippine Coast Guard sent two ships to Iroquois Reef to ensure the fishermen’s safety after receiving footage of the encounter, according to spokesman Jay Tarriela. He posted images on X which he said “captured the harassment of Filipino fishing vessels” by a People’s Liberation Army Navy helicopter.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian disputed the Philippines’ allegations. “China’s rights’ protection and law enforcement in relevant waters is reasonable and lawful,” he said at regular press conference in Beijing on Monday.

China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun was quoted in a CCTV report as saying that the China Coast Guard took “necessary control measures” against Philippine ships, accusing Filipino vessels of “illegally” gathering in the waters of Iroquois Reef “under the pretext of fishing.”

The fresh incident highlights the continuing conflict between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea, a major trade route with huge energy potential. Also on Monday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over the reported presence of a Russian submarine in his nation’s waters. 

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

China
Coast Guard
philippines
south china sea

