gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,059 members that receive our newsletter.

Aerial view of a container terminal

Photo: Shutterstock/Strikernia

Global Supply Chain Leaders Grapple with Rising Tariffs, Survey Reveals

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 2, 2024

Nearly half of supply chain leaders have identified rising tariffs and trade barriers as their primary concern heading into 2025.

The 2024 Supply Chain Intelligence Report, conducted by Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), gathered insights from more than 975 industry leaders across key trading regions including Europe, North and South America, and Asia-Pacific.

The findings paint a clear picture of the evolving challenges in global trade, with 48% of respondents citing tariffs and trade barriers as their top concern, followed closely by supply chain disruptions at 45% and geopolitical instability at 41%.

Perhaps most notably, 62% of survey participants anticipate an increase in large-scale supply chain disruptions, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced resilience and adaptability in global trade. The research also revealed emerging priorities, with 40% of respondents emphasizing ESG compliance as crucial for sustainable growth in global trade.

The survey results come as President-elect Donald Trump last week announced 25% tariffs on all U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on imports from China. Over the weekend, Trump further threatened BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) with a 100% tariff if the geopolitical bloc undermines the U.S. dollar with a currency of their own. While on the campaign trail, Trump proposed a 10% tariff on all U.S. imports and a 60% levy on Chinese-made products.

“Evolving tariffs and trade policies are one of a number of complex issues requiring organizations to build more resilience into their supply chains through compliance, technology and strategic planning,” said Jackson Wood, Director, Industry Strategy at Descartes. “With the potential for the incoming U.S. administration to impose new and additional tariffs on a wide variety of goods and countries of origin, U.S. importers may need to significantly re-engineer their sourcing strategies to mitigate potentially higher costs.”

This comprehensive study, conducted in partnership with SAPIO Research, gathered responses from professionals ranging from management level to C-suite executives, providing a thorough perspective on the current state and future outlook of global supply chain management.

Tags:

descartes
president trump
supply chain
supply chain disruptions
trade war
trump trade war

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

CMA CGM Jacques Saadé
Shipping

LNG Dominates Alternative Fuel Vessel Orders as Methanol Demand Wanes

LNG is remaining the dominant choice for alternative-fueled vessel orders in late 2024, accounting for 23 of the 27 new orders placed in November, according to new figures from international...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 68
oil tanker
Shipping

Panama Purging Sanctioned Ships in Flag Registry Crackdown

Panama is canceling the registration of six ships sailing under its flag that were sanctioned by the UK last week, a boost for Western nations that have slapped sanctions on Moscow’s oil exports. 

3 hours ago
Total Views: 287
The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg
Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd Expects Lower Profitability in Fourth Quarter

Hapag-Lloyd expects lower profitability in the fourth quarter but still at a "good level", after freight rates peaked in the third quarter, Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEO of the German shipping company, said at a press conference on Monday.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 114
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,059 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.