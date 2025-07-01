gCaptain-logo
Sections of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are moved into position at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding

FILE PHOTO: Sections of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are moved into position at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris Oxley courtesy of Newport News Shipbuilding/Released)

HII Turns to AI to Revolutionize U.S. Naval Shipbuilding

Mike Schuler
July 1, 2025

America’s largest military shipbuilder HII and enterprise AI software company C3 AI have announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at accelerating shipbuilding throughput through artificial intelligence implementation at HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions.

The collaboration builds upon a successful six-month initial deployment at Ingalls Shipbuilding that demonstrated significant schedule performance improvements by using complex algorithms to optimize work schedules.

“Increasing shipbuilding throughput is a critical priority for HII and the U.S. Navy,” said HII CEO Chris Kastner. “We’re proud to partner with C3 AI to leverage data and digital capabilities like artificial intelligence in the urgent work of delivering ships to the U.S. Navy.”

The expanded partnership will integrate AI solutions across multiple areas of shipbuilding operations including planning, operations, supply chain management, and labor allocation. These efforts are expected to support the U.S. Navy’s fleet readiness requirements.

Initial implementation will focus on enhancing planning and scheduling at HII’s two shipbuilding divisions. Ingalls Shipbuilding produces amphibious ships and destroyers, while Newport News Shipbuilding constructs nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy.

“By deploying Enterprise AI across planning, operations, and the supply chain, we are powering a modern, intelligent infrastructure to ensure America’s edge in naval readiness,” said C3 AI’s chairman and CEO Thomas M. Siebel.

The alliance represents a significant step in digitizing America’s defense industrial base as both companies work to strengthen U.S. naval capabilities through technological innovation.

HII employs 44,000 people and has a 135-year history in advancing U.S. national security through shipbuilding and other defense capabilities.

ai
artificial intelligence
Huntington Ingalls
ingalls shipbuilding
newport news shipbuilding
u.s. navy shipbuilding
