Indian Navy Battles Engine Room Fire on Tanker in Gulf of Oman

The Indian Navy stealth frigate INS Tabar has responded to a distress call from the Pulau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday after the vessel experienced a major engine room fire and total power failure.

The tanker, carrying 14 crew members of Indian origin, was en route from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman when the emergency occurred. The INS Tabar, which was mission-deployed in the region, dispatched firefighting teams and equipment to the stricken vessel using both ship’s boat and helicopter.

According to the Indian Navy, “13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically.”

The quick response highlights the ongoing importance of naval assets in commercial maritime safety operations, particularly in strategic waterways like the Gulf of Oman where commercial shipping remains vulnerable to both natural disasters and maritime security threats.

The operation was last reported as ongoing, with efforts focused on completely extinguishing the fire and assessing the vessel’s condition. The Indian Navy has not yet released information about potential causes of the fire or the extent of damage to the tanker.