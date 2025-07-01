Containership WAN HAI 503 Towed Beyond India’s EEZ After Deadly Fire

The Singapore-flagged containership MV WAN HAI 503 has been towed outside of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and now sits approximately 130 nautical miles off the Kochi coast as salvage efforts continue following a catastrophic and fatal fire last month.

As of June 30, the vessel had arrived outside India’s EEZ, maintaining a steady course of 290° with a speed of 0.8 knots. Its drift is being controlled through coordinated towing operations by Offshore Warrior.

Light smoke continues to emanate from cargo hold no. 4, though no visible flames have been reported.

“The fire situation remains contained, with only light smoke observed, though the presence of plastic cargo within cargo hold no. 4 continues to pose smoldering risks,” officials said in the latest situation assessment.

Dewatering operations are ongoing with five pumps actively discharging water from the flooded engine room and interconnected compartments. The source of water ingress is suspected to be linked to compartments between the engine room and cargo hold no. 3.

The multi-agency response includes several vessels supporting the operation. Additional assets, including Atlantis Virgo and SCI Panna, are en route with firefighting equipment and 7,000 litres of Pyrocool, expected to enhance fire suppression efforts.

“The sustained operation of five pumps has shown positive results in managing engine room flooding, but full dewatering remains essential to assess damage to machinery spaces and restore emergency power systems,” officials noted.

Port of refuge discussions are ongoing, with formal submission of required documentation in progress. However, final approvals are contingent on vessel stability, extinguishment of smoldering, and safe dewatering.

The incident began on June 9 when multiple explosions and fires erupted aboard the vessel, causing 40 containers to fall into the Arabian Sea and forcing crew members to abandon ship. Of the 22 crew members aboard, 18 were rescued, with five sustaining injuries. Search operations continued for four missing crew members – two from Taiwan, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.

The vessel remains in a high-density shipping corridor between Sri Lanka and the Gulf of Aden, necessitating continuous traffic warnings to passing vessels. Indian Coast Guard assets continue to provide aerial surveillance and maritime monitoring.

Owned and operated by a Singaporean unit of the Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Line, the cause of the explosions and the nature of the cargo in the affected containers have not been disclosed by officials.