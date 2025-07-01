gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,138 members

Photo shows Indian Coast Guard vessels fighting the fire on board the Wan Hai 503, June 10, 2025

Photo shows Indian Coast Guard vessels fighting the fire on board the Wan Hai 503, June 10, 2025. Photo courtesy Indian Coast Guard

Containership WAN HAI 503 Towed Beyond India’s EEZ After Deadly Fire

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 1, 2025

The Singapore-flagged containership MV WAN HAI 503 has been towed outside of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and now sits approximately 130 nautical miles off the Kochi coast as salvage efforts continue following a catastrophic and fatal fire last month.

As of June 30, the vessel had arrived outside India’s EEZ, maintaining a steady course of 290° with a speed of 0.8 knots. Its drift is being controlled through coordinated towing operations by Offshore Warrior.

Light smoke continues to emanate from cargo hold no. 4, though no visible flames have been reported.

“The fire situation remains contained, with only light smoke observed, though the presence of plastic cargo within cargo hold no. 4 continues to pose smoldering risks,” officials said in the latest situation assessment.

Dewatering operations are ongoing with five pumps actively discharging water from the flooded engine room and interconnected compartments. The source of water ingress is suspected to be linked to compartments between the engine room and cargo hold no. 3.

The multi-agency response includes several vessels supporting the operation. Additional assets, including Atlantis Virgo and SCI Panna, are en route with firefighting equipment and 7,000 litres of Pyrocool, expected to enhance fire suppression efforts.

“The sustained operation of five pumps has shown positive results in managing engine room flooding, but full dewatering remains essential to assess damage to machinery spaces and restore emergency power systems,” officials noted.

Port of refuge discussions are ongoing, with formal submission of required documentation in progress. However, final approvals are contingent on vessel stability, extinguishment of smoldering, and safe dewatering.

The incident began on June 9 when multiple explosions and fires erupted aboard the vessel, causing 40 containers to fall into the Arabian Sea and forcing crew members to abandon ship. Of the 22 crew members aboard, 18 were rescued, with five sustaining injuries. Search operations continued for four missing crew members – two from Taiwan, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.

The vessel remains in a high-density shipping corridor between Sri Lanka and the Gulf of Aden, necessitating continuous traffic warnings to passing vessels. Indian Coast Guard assets continue to provide aerial surveillance and maritime monitoring.

Owned and operated by a Singaporean unit of the Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Line, the cause of the explosions and the nature of the cargo in the affected containers have not been disclosed by officials.

Tags:

containership fires
indian coast guard
wan hai 503 fire
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,138 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

cargo ship
Shipping

Finland Implements Historic Ban on Ship Wastewater Discharges in Baltic Sea

Finland’s groundbreaking ban on sewage and open-circuit scrubber wastewater discharges in its territorial waters takes effect today, making it the first nation globally to implement such comprehensive wastewater regulations for...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 248
Stock photo of a tanker at sea
Shipping

Limpet Mine Eyed in Tanker Blast Off Libya’s Coast

A limpet mine may have caused a blast that damaged a Greek tanker sailing off Libya's coast last week, the fifth such incident to hit commercial shipping in the region in recent months, maritime security sources said on Tuesday.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 361
File Photo shows a bulk ship with containership in background
Shipping

Private Equity Acquires Majority Stake in Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, Plans €1B Expansion

European private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners has acquired an 80% majority stake in renowned maritime group Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) through its InfraVia European Fund VI, with the Louis-Dreyfus...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 195