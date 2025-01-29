Containership Fire in Red Sea Not Connected to Houthi Activity, Officials Confirm

A fire aboard the Hong Kong-flagged containership ASL BAUHINIA in the Red Sea has been officially determined to be unrelated to Houthi militant activity, according to the Combined Maritime Forces’s (CMF) Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC).

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 28, 2025, when the crew discovered an on-deck fire approximately 122 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen. After unsuccessful attempts to contain the blaze, the crew was forced to abandon ship and was safely rescued by a nearby vessel.

“JMIC assesses this incident has no association to Houthi targeting,” the center stated, noting that the cause remains under investigation pending salvage operations.

The ASL BAUHINIA, a 1,930-TEU vessel built in 2022, was en route from Jebel Ali to Aqaba via the Suez Canal at the time of the incident. Initial reports from security sources suggest the fire may have originated from an explosion involving hazardous cargo.

The incident coincides with expected gradual resumption of shipping services through the region, following recent developments in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. JMIC has advised vessels in the vicinity of the ASL BAUHINIA to communicate their positions to UKMTO.