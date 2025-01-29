Royal Caribbean Group Enters River Cruise Market with Order for 10 New Ships

Royal Caribbean Group‘s Celebrity Cruises has announced its entry into the premium river cruise market with plans to launch Celebrity River Cruises and an initial order for 10 new vessels.

The new venture will begin taking bookings this year, with initial operations focused on European rivers. The ships will feature design elements inspired by Celebrity’s Edge Series ocean vessels, combining the brand’s signature hospitality with river cruising.

“We’re thrilled to announce our entry into the river cruise market through our Celebrity Cruises premium travel brand,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “Our guests and travel partners should expect us to do what we do best – innovate and elevate the river cruise experience as we meet the growing demand for intimate, culturally enriching travel experiences”.

This expansion follows Royal Caribbean Group’s strong financial results in 2024, with Earnings per Share reaching $10.94 and Adjusted EPS of $11.80, a 23% increase compared to 2023. Looking ahead, the company projects a positive outlook with 2025 Adjusted EPS expected to range between $14.35 and $14.65 per share.

The move is strategically significant for Royal Caribbean Group, with approximately half of their current guests having experienced or expressing interest in river cruising. The company plans to leverage its loyalty programs across its three brands to enhance customer engagement.