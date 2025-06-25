Trump Hints at Easing Iran Oil Sanctions to Aid Reconstruction

By Jeff Mason

THE HAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran – including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil – but signaled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild.

“They’re going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen,” Trump said at a news conference at the NATO Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran.

Trump said a day earlier that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, but the White House later clarified that his comments did not indicate a relaxation of U.S. sanctions.

Trump imposed waves of Iran-related sanctions on several of China’s independent “teapot” refineries and port terminal operators for purchases of Iranian oil.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.