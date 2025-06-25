gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,328 members

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea

Stock Photo: SOMKIET POOMSIRIPAIBOON / Shutterstock

Trump Hints at Easing Iran Oil Sanctions to Aid Reconstruction

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 25, 2025
Reuters

By Jeff Mason

THE HAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran – including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil – but signaled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild. 

“They’re going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen,” Trump said at a news conference at the NATO Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran.

Trump said a day earlier that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, but the White House later clarified that his comments did not indicate a relaxation of U.S. sanctions.

Trump imposed waves of Iran-related sanctions on several of China’s independent “teapot” refineries and port terminal operators for purchases of Iranian oil.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

iran sanctions
israel-iran conflict
president trump
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,328 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Leadership Changes at USMMA Amid Infrastructure Challenges and Calls for Reform
Shipping

Leadership Changes at USMMA Amid Infrastructure Challenges and Calls for Reform

Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, the 14th Superintendent of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, and Rear Admiral David M. Wulf have announced their departures from the USMMA leadership team...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 910
Cheniere Expands LNG Capacity with $25 Billion Investment in Corpus Christi Facility
Shipping

Cheniere Expands LNG Capacity with $25 Billion Investment in Corpus Christi Facility

Cheniere Energy, the leading U.S. LNG producer and exporter, has announced a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 and Debottlenecking Project, significantly...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 271
Stock photo shows an oil tanker at a terminal
Shipping

Trump Softens Stance on Iranian Oil Sales to China, Undercutting ‘Maximum Pressure’

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China can continue to purchase oil from Iranafter the U.S. bombed the OPEC member's nuclear facilities and hoped that China would also buy "plenty" of it from the United States.

June 24, 2025
Total Views: 1023